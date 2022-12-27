What are Keylor Navas’ options in 2023?

Keylor Navas conceded 11 goals during the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but demonstrated he is still in peak form when Costa Rica defeated Japan 1-0. The veteran goalkeeper was key to keeping the clean sheet and helped the CONCACAF side obtain their only three points at the tournament.

Following Costa Rica’s participation at the World Cup, Navas took some time off, but he has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the start of the second part of the season. The veteran goalkeeper has yet to play with PSG this campaign since Christophe Galtier took over the job in the summer and he has served as the backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma across all competitions.

Navas with limited options

Paris Saint-Germain will return back to action to play against RC Strasbourg for matchday 16 of the Ligue 1, but Navas will most likely see the game from the bench. The 36-year-old could make his debut this season on January 6 when PSG plays against Chateauroux for the round of 64 of the French Cup.

While Navas awaits his debut with the Ligue 1 side, only several Clubs around the world could afford his high salary because he earns around $4 million per year and he is still under contract with PSG. The prevented him from joining Bayern Munich during the upcoming transfer window to be the replacement of Manuel Neuer, who suffered a season-ending injury.

Another option for the 36-year-old is AC Milan because their starting goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been injured for some time and they don’t know when he will be back. This could open the door for Keylor Navas to play in the Serie A for the remainder of the season. The last option would be Major League Soccer with a handful of Clubs in the US able to afford his high salary, but there’s no real offer on the table at the moment.