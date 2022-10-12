What are James Harden’s contract details for the 2022-23 NBA season? All you need to know

James Harden’s contract has been somewhat controversial this offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers guard opted out of his previous contract, giving up more than $13 million.

While 76ers fans are happy that he did this, some fans believe that the shooting guard took under-the-table money for this favor. Considering that there is no proof of this, it appears that Daryl Morey has worked his magic again, and this move will allow the 76ers to contend next season.

Thanks to James Harden’s contract, the 76ers were able to add a few key pieces, including PJ Tucker. This article will reveal how much Harden will be paid next season and everything else about his contract.

James Harden’s contract will pay him $33 million next season