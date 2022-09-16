What Are Handicap Allowances In Singles Golf?

Although there are enjoyable pairs and team formats in golf, the sport is inherently a solitary one. It’s you with sticks and a ball versus the golf course or an opponent on the golf course. Whether competing in stroke play or match play competition, the World Handicap System, and the Handicap allowances within it have been designed to create a level playing field for all Amateur golfers. Whatever competitive event you take up in, the Handicap allowances should mean you have the same chance of prevailing as the other entrants.

Handicap allowances will be applied to your Course Handicap to give you a Playing Handicap for the event you’re taking part in.

