What are Draymond Green’s contract details for the 2022-23 NBA season? All you need to know
Draymond Green will enter the third year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors this season. According to Spotrac, Green is guaranteed $25.8 million for 2022-23. His contract will last until the 2023-24 season where he will have a player option. He can either opt to play another year for $27.6 million or decide to explore free agency. His current 4-year contract is worth $99.6 million.
During the Warriors’ media day in September, Green was asked if he will extend his contract this season. He mentioned that it is not a priority at the moment and he is focused on becoming back-to-back champions. However, due to a recent incident involving him and Jordan Poole, we may not see Green getting a new contract.
Did Draymond Green Punch a ticket to leave Golden State?
