what an impressive goal at the US Open!

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the stars present at the US Open. Arrived in New York in excellent physical condition and with the determination that he wants to repeat the result obtained last year, he will then want to try to go even further in the main draw.

The Spaniard is now consolidated among the best tennis players in the world and among the most fit of the season, considering the goals and satisfactions that he has already managed to take off. The Iberian can seriously think of Chasing the number one in the ATP world ranking: for him it would be enough for him to win the Grand Slam title in New York to be mathematically sure to overtake Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev and the outgoing Winner Daniil Medvedev in one fell swoop.

A start without a doubt to be framed for the 19-year-old native of Murcia, who has not yet lost a set in the entire first week of competitions, the only one to succeed together with the first seed of the main draw. After the two 7-5 trimmed to Sebastian Baez, then forced to retire, the number 4 in the world repeated himself with the Argentine Federico Coria showing a very high and effective level of tennis.

In the third round, again at Arthur Ashe Stadium (which hosted him in all three matches), the young American Talent Jenson Brooksby adjusted with great ease, sending a clear signal to the competition to be there for the fight for the trophy.

Carlos Alcaraz: what a goal at the US Open!

At the age of 19 years old, Alcaraz is already writing important pages in the history of tennis and achieving truly impressive records. The Spaniard became the protagonist of a Sensational record, which did not happen at Sampras in 1989-1990.

In fact, the Iberian player was the youngest to win the pass for the round of 16 at the US Open twice in a row. Last year, in 2021, they managed to defeat the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets and go all the way to the quarters, giving in to Felix Auger-Aliassime due to physical problems.

This year he will try to go further and confirm the New York concrete as a surface in which he can best express his style of play. The next opponent who will appear on his way will be the Croatian expert Marin Cilic.