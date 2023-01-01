What About the Bench Players?

UNC Basketball fans like me remember when Dean Smith and Roy Williams used to send five players to the table to send a message.

The UNC Basketball team lost to the Pittsburgh Panthers Yesterday 76-74. Fans are frustrated. A few of the Tar Heel players are frustrated too. Let’s hear from senior Armando Bacot courtesy of Inside Carolina on Twitter.

When I watched the game yesterday (and other games this season), I was reminded of the Tar Heel teams of years past. It was very common for Head Coaches Dean Smith and Roy Williams to walk down the bench, choose five players and send them to the scorer’s table to check in. It was also common to have those coaches rip the five players that came out of the game and not even care what was happening with the subs they just sent in.

They were sending a message.

The message was often received.

Former Indiana Hoosiers Head Coach said it best.

While the language was classic Knight, the truth remains. The bench can be a great motivator for players. Especially when you have four and five-star players just looking for any opportunity to get in the game and earn their spot.

We have reached the ACC portion of the UNC Basketball schedule. As best as I can tell, there is no defined rotation. Usually, the non-conference schedule is where you figure out who will get the minutes. For example, in their 2005 Championship run, Marvin Williams would head to the table every game around the five-minute mark. Roy Williams had his Rotations set.

This team has talented players on the bench. Roles seem to still not be defined. The bench does not appear to be a place used as a motivator for starters not playing well.

We’re not at practice or in the locker room. I am just reporting what I see.

