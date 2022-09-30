What a time to score your first goal! Cian Kavanagh wins it for Derry City at St. Pat’s!

St. Patrick’s Athletic 0

Derry City 1

Cian Kavanagh came off the bench to score with his first touch as Derry City beat St. Patrick’s Athletic to move to within two points of Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division.

In a frantic game at Richmond Park, Kavanagh’s goal made all the difference as both teams ended the game with ten men.

There was a chance for Derry City with barely two minutes played when Ciaran Coll’s pass down the left side sent Michael Duffy clear. Jamie McGonigle was screaming for the ball in the middle but Duffy’s pass was just too far in front of the striker with the ball just clearing Daniel Rogers’ post.

St. Pat’s should have gone ahead on 16 minutes. City failed to clear from a corner and Sam Curtis headed at goal from six yards, only for Brian Maher to save brilliantly. The rebound should have been put in by Harry Brockbank, but he hit it straight at Maher who was grounded.

There was drama at the other end just moments later as Jamie McGonigle’s back heel put Patching through, but he was wiped out by a late tackle from Jamie Lennon 20 yards from goal. Patching and McJannet stood over the free kick and it was the former who almost scored, sending his shot under the wall, only to be denied by Danny Rogers who pushed the ball behind for a corner.

A frantic first half ended with Patrick McEleney going to the ground and signaling that his night was over as he left the pitch shaking his head.

City had a great chance to take the lead just five minutes into the second half. Michael Duffy’s free kick from the right found Mark Connolly unmarked just six yards from goal, but the defender scuffed his effort wide of the target and the chance to open the scoring was gone.

Pat’s were well on top and Ruaidhri Higgins responded by making two Substitutions – Cian Kavanagh and Joe Thomson on for Jamie McGonigle and Sadou Diallo Those Substitutions made an Incredible difference within seconds as Derry took the lead. A ball forward was flicked on by Ryan Graydon into the path of Kavanagh who drilled the ball ferociously past Rogers and into the net for his first Derry City goal.

The goal stunned the home supporters, who then had their heads in their hands when Forrester’s shot at the other end beat Maher but struck the base of the post, with Mark Doyle’s rebound well off target.

The game ended on a sour note with both Ryan Graydon and Chris Forrester being red carded ahead of a skirmish between players from both teams at the final whistle.

Teams

ST. PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Rogers, Curtis, Cotter, Grivosti, Redmond, Brockbank (King 73′), Lennon, Forrester, Atakayi (Doyle 58′), O’Reilly, Doyle (Owolabi 79′).

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Coll, Diallo (Thomson 68′), Dummigan, P McEleney (Graydon 45′), Patching (Lafferty 86′), Duffy, McGonigle (C Kavanagh 68′).

REFEREE: Derek Tomney.