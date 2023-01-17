‘What a Shame’: Golf World Left Furious As Speculations About Latest LIV Golf Signing Grow Stronger

Ever since LIV Golf has come into contention, players have been jumping over from the PGA Tour. Last year, several players left the Tour and signed with the other side, and since then, the Tour has been taking measures to ensure that players don’t continue to leave. From increased purses to higher bonuses, the Tour has been funneling money to the players. But it seems like that is still not enough to keep the players on their side. Recently, Mito Pereira left the golf world in a frenzy with his most recently rumored news of defection.

Pereira earned an automatic three-win promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour in 2021. He has not yet won on the Tour, and perhaps he will never be able to.

Golf Word Reacts to Another Potential LIV Golf Signing

NUCLR GOLF recently tweeted that “Mito Pereira has switched management.” The post further stated that he was now being represented by the “same agency as a ton of LIV guys,” GSE Worldwide. Although it wasn’t announced that the golf pro was on the move, it was evidently clear that he was.

The news irritated many golf fans. Several of them lashed out at him, saying he was irrelevant in the golf world and that no one knew who he was.

Others piled on, saying that they’d never heard of him before. One fan even commented, “No one will even know he’s gone.”

One fan was also deeply upset by the number of Latin American players leaving. He stated, “What a Shame, so many Latin American players are leaving the PGA Tour.” He suggested it was time the tour brought more young talent from the community.

The fans were certainly disappointed with Pereira’s potential move. What are your thoughts on it?

Is Mito Pereira’s defection already underway?

As per Dan Rapaport from Barstool Sports, the deal is all but announced. He stated that after a rumor surfaced about Pereira committing to joining LIV, he reached out to his management, hoping to get some clarity on the matter. That’s when he was informed that Pereira was not being represented by GSE Worldwide.

LIV Golf Series faces an uphill task of winning over people ahead of the season finale

GSE Worldwide currently represents many major LIV stars, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Kokrak, and Pereira’s fellow countryman and friend Joaquin Niemann. Pereira currently ranks 44th as per the OWGR. Despite his loss not hurting the Tour too much, he is still another player lost to the other side.

What do you think about this move by Pereira? Will he regret it later? Let us know in the comments below.