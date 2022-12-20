‘What a Joke’: Golf World Reacts to ‘Strange’ Tiger Woods Achievement

Tiger Woods is currently on a pedestal that most other golfers can only dream of reaching. The golf legend has been winning hearts since the beginning of his career as a professional golfer. Woods has won several tournaments and titles in his golfing career. However, they recently won the title which has shown the fans that Woods is still the GOAT

Woods unlocks a new global achievement

Woods has not been able to return to his best form in his recent tournaments. The last few performances of the golfer had been bringing many of his fans into doubt about the golfer’s future in the sport. However, the recent news about Tiger Woods has left the fans with a wave of relief about the golf star’s greatness.

According to Sports Business Journal’s latest announcement, Tiger Woods is now the World’s ‘Best Sports Business Athlete’ for the year 2022. Despite having a low tide in his career currently, Woods has proven how he is still a Legend in the sports industry.

Woods didn’t win a single major championship this year. However, his name was still among the world’s most well-known and influential players. One of the biggest contributions of Tiger Woods to the sport this year was his consistent support towards the PGA Tour. Woods acted as an Unofficial head of the tour, being the most impactful voice in the room. And it was all during the PGA Tour faced a tremendous threat from the LIV Golf league.

TMRW Sports’ CEO Mike McCarley also included Rory McIlroy for the Honor along with Woods. And his statements made it clear how the two had contributed beautifully towards the game without personal profit. “They have a genuine desire to leave the sport better than they found it,” they said. “They understand the Spotlight they have and they’re using it to get the sport to a better place.”

Fans react to the latest Tiger Woods news

Fans were surprised to find out that their favorite golfer was still on top despite having a challenging year. As soon as the news came out, fans started to give all kinds of reactions to it on Twitter. Here is what some of them had to say:

Most of his fans congratulated him for the honor he had received before ending the year.

While others thought it was no less than a joke to give Tiger Woods such a title despite his poor performances during the season.

Woods has been doing wonders for the betterment of the sport for a long time. And his efforts began way before LIV Golf came into existence. The golfer is currently heading and representing various organizations for making golf accessible to the young blood. And not only golf, but the Woods TGR Foundation is also actively helping underprivileged children to get access to education.

