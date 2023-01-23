‘What a Cutie’: Golf World Reacts to Bryson DeChambeau Adorably Welcoming Newest Family Member

When Bryson DeChambeau stated one of the reasons he joined LIV Golf was because he would get a resting period, some people scoffed. They believed the only reason Golfers left the PGA Tour and joined the Saudi-backed circuit was money, which the golfer never denied. However, that doesn’t mean they simply jumped Leagues just for money. He had intended to take enough rest and he was never shy to show his off-season fun activities through social media posts. And his latest post, in which DeChambeau shared how he welcomed a companion named Bear, the golf world couldn’t help but find it adorable.

For everyone who found it alarming, well, it is not an actual bear, although he is furry. Bear is a new puppy that has entered his life to make life brighter. The pro golfer revealed the news through social media and said “Can’t keep my shoes tied around this little guy, haha. Welcome home, Bear.” Along with the caption, DeChambeau posted two pictures of himself with Bear. The pup was sitting right next to his feet. And as his caption mentioned, his shoelaces were untied in the pictures, and the little guy wasn’t letting him tie them.

Golf world found the furry mate of Bryson DeChambeau cute

After the 1-time major Winner posted pictures of his furry buddy, the Tweeter users bombarded the comment section with their dogs’ pictures. Some people appreciate the cuteness of dogs, for which we are not complaining. Some of the users’ dogs were already golf fans. Possibly Bear will accompany DeChambeau on the golf course, and he will have a new fan for him.

However, it was not all bed of roses for the golfer. Some Twitter users still seemed very upset because they joined LIV. They carried the scrutiny and sarcasm in a few comments. A few Twitter users blamed the golfer for helping the Saudi-backed circuit, and a few liked his dog but made sure he knew that people still disliked him. Notably, it was not the first time when he had received such scrutiny.

Although there were some negative comments to DeChambeau’s post, most of the golf fans found the pictures of his puppy adorable. What do you think of the Mad Scientist’s new companion? Let us know in the comment section below.