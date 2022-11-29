Whalen to be Inducted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Lindsay Whalen

Minnesota’s, one of the most successful and popular Athletes in Minnesota history, has been named as an inductee for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Whalen, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year, is joined by Carolyn Peck, Cathy Boswell, Donna Lopiano and Lisa Mattingly.

Whalen destroyed the Gophers’ record book in the early 2000s while at the ‘U’, finishing her career as Minnesota’s all-time points leader, along with being second all-time in assists and third all-time in steals. A four-time all-state selection at Hutchinson High School, about an hour west of Minneapolis, Whalen went on to become the Catalyst for the most successful seasons in the history of Gopher Women’s basketball.

Whalen led the Gophers to the Women’s Final Four as a player before winning four WNBA titles with the Lynx. A six-time WNBA All-Star and three-time All-WNBA first-team selection, she is also the league’s career leader in games won at 307. She averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in her career with the Connecticut Sun and the Lynx. She was also named a member of the league’s 20th anniversary team in 2016 and the 25th anniversary team in 2021.

In international competition, Whalen was a key piece to dominant performances by Team USA in world championship and Olympic competition. Whalen played for two gold medal teams at the World Championships (2010, 2014) and has also won two Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016).

The induction will be April 29, 2023, at the Historic Tennessee Factory in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For more information on the Gophers, continue to check back with GopherSports.com. Keep up with the University of Minnesota Women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherWBB) and on Facebook, so you don’t miss any content during the season.