WGTC Names Annual GOAL Competition Finalists





Four West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) students have been selected as Finalists in the college’s annual Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) competition.

The Finalists are Erica Brewer of Carrollton, an Engineering student Nominated by Luis Acevado; Abby House of Whitesburg, a Medical Laboratory Technology student Nominated by Dr. Phyllis Ingham; Morgan Whipple of Carrollton, a Nursing student Nominated by Mary Brake; and Melinda White of Waco, a Nursing student Nominated by Tanya Byrd-Johnson.

GOAL is a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), which honors Excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. The GOAL competition begins during the Fall semester when instructors identify their most promising students and nominate them for GOAL based on academic achievement and personal leadership.

Other Nominees for this year’s GOAL competition were Taylor Lowery of Winston; Seth McCracken of Bremen; Kwaneeta Smith of Douglasville; and Melissa Somersale of Douglasville.

A screening committee made up of WGTC Faculty and staff Interviewed and evaluated the eight participating nominees. The committee rated students in areas such as communication skills, enthusiasm, commitment to technical education, and personal goals. The Finalists are the four students with the highest average scores.

“The GOAL program is a fantastic way for us to highlight our outstanding students,” said Dean of Students Melinda Hofius. “When you hear their stories and how technical education has impacted them, it reminds you why we do what we do here at WGTC. We’re changing lives and helping get our students wherever it is they want to go.”

The four Finalists will advance to a second round of judging next month. An external screening committee composed of business, civic, and industry leaders from the community will interview the students and select one to be the college’s 2023 GOAL winner.

WGTC will announce the 2023 GOAL Winner at the GOAL and Rick Perkins Awards Banquet on Tuesday, November 29, at 6:30 pm at the Conference Center on WGTC’s Murphy Campus. The Winner will move on to the regional competition with a chance to be one of nine Finalists selected to compete for the title of TCSG’s Student of the Year.

West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.