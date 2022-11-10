WGOLF’s Hasegawa Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month
Hasegawa is the 12thth-different BU player to win Big 12 Golfer of the Month honors, and the first since Gurleen Kaur won in October of 2021. This marks the third-straight October Golfer of the Month award won by a Baylor player. Prior to the 2020-21 season, Baylor had not had a golfer of the month since 2016-17.
The transfer from East Tennessee State played great golf on demanding golf courses in October, shooting all six rounds at par or better, the longest streak since Kaur had eight-straight rounds at par or better last season.
Her month began with a tie for seventh at the Stanford Intercollegiate leading the Bears to a fifth-place finish, tied for its best of the season. With seven top-25 teams in the field, Hasegawa beat 17 golfers who were ranked ahead of her in the Golstat individual rankings. The stroke average never fell below 73 at Stanford Golf Course, but Hasegawa beat it by 2.83 strokes with a first-round 71, 3.86 strokes with a second-round 70 and 5.0 strokes with a final round 68.
The sophomore finished the month by carding her best finish as a Bear, a tie for sixth at the Battle at the Beach. She started her tournament three over through two holes but battled back with three birdies to shoot an even-par 71 in the opening round. Hasegawa finished with a 1-under 70 on Saturday with birdies on the final two holes, before closing the event with a 2-under 69 for her sixth-straight round at par or better.
Hasegawa and the Bears will return to action on Jan. 23, 2023, at the Match in the Desert in Phoenix, Ariz.
BAYLOR’S ALL-TIME BIG 12 WOMEN’S GOLFERS OF THE MONTH
Melanie Hagewood, March 2003
Josefin Svenningsson, October 2003
Sian Reddick, November 2005
Allison Martin, March 2007
Hannah Burke, March 2009
Hayley Davis, September 2011
Jaclyn Jansen, October 2011
Lauren Taylor, November 2012
Lauren Taylor, April 2013
Amy Lee, October 2016
Gurleen Kaur, September 2020
Elodie Chapelet, October 2020
Gurleen KaurOctober 2021
Sera HasegawaOctober 2022
