WGOLF’s Hasegawa Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

Sera Hasegawa

Baylor sophomorehas been named the Big 12 Women’s Golfer of the Month for October, as announced Wednesday by the conference office.

Hasegawa is the 12thth-different BU player to win Big 12 Golfer of the Month honors, and the first since Gurleen Kaur won in October of 2021. This marks the third-straight October Golfer of the Month award won by a Baylor player. Prior to the 2020-21 season, Baylor had not had a golfer of the month since 2016-17.

The transfer from East Tennessee State played great golf on demanding golf courses in October, shooting all six rounds at par or better, the longest streak since Kaur had eight-straight rounds at par or better last season.

Her month began with a tie for seventh at the Stanford Intercollegiate leading the Bears to a fifth-place finish, tied for its best of the season. With seven top-25 teams in the field, Hasegawa beat 17 golfers who were ranked ahead of her in the Golstat individual rankings. The stroke average never fell below 73 at Stanford Golf Course, but Hasegawa beat it by 2.83 strokes with a first-round 71, 3.86 strokes with a second-round 70 and 5.0 strokes with a final round 68.

The sophomore finished the month by carding her best finish as a Bear, a tie for sixth at the Battle at the Beach. She started her tournament three over through two holes but battled back with three birdies to shoot an even-par 71 in the opening round. Hasegawa finished with a 1-under 70 on Saturday with birdies on the final two holes, before closing the event with a 2-under 69 for her sixth-straight round at par or better.

Hasegawa and the Bears will return to action on Jan. 23, 2023, at the Match in the Desert in Phoenix, Ariz.

BAYLOR’S ALL-TIME BIG 12 WOMEN’S GOLFERS OF THE MONTH

Melanie Hagewood, March 2003

Josefin Svenningsson, October 2003

Sian Reddick, November 2005

Allison Martin, March 2007

Hannah Burke, March 2009

Hayley Davis, September 2011

Jaclyn Jansen, October 2011

Lauren Taylor, November 2012

Lauren Taylor, April 2013

Amy Lee, October 2016

Gurleen Kaur, September 2020

Elodie Chapelet, October 2020

Gurleen Kaur October 2021

Sera Hasegawa October 2022

