Weymouth, Walpole square off in Unified Basketball game

WEYMOUTH – Cheerful smiles and elbow bumps of congratulations greeted every player who tried their best in the Weymouth High School gym Monday as Weymouth and Walpole’s Unified Basketball teams faced off in a spirited matchup.

Each play at Weymouth High ignited the crowd, and players screamed their support for their teammates, applauded and danced for every shot taken.

Unified Basketball gives students with special needs a chance to play the sport on a team with traditional learning students in games that include a half-time show, jerseys and more. On Monday, Weymouth beat Walpole by a score of 65 to 48.

“It really makes them feel like they belong,” said Michael Singer, whose son plays for Weymouth. “It’s wonderful to see all of the support.”

Vinny Marques watches the arc of his shot, which scored points for the Wildcats as the Weymouth High Unified Basketball team hosts Walpole Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Weymouth, which has been designated a National Banner Unified Champion by Special Olympics Massachusetts, has had a team for the better part of a decade. Coach Lisa Stokes said Unified Sports has changed the lives of both special needs and general education students.

“Basketball is a big part of my life and I enjoy playing with the Unified team,” said Javaris Jackson, a junior special education athlete from Weymouth High. “I really appreciate that my friends came to watch our game.”

Dancing up a storm: Javaris Jackson dances at half time. Behind him is Edric Louissaint, a basketball forward, and bench coach/student Batoul Alshimrpy on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Stokes has been a Coach with the basketball team for more than five years and said she can’t help but be proud of her team, win or lose.

“I love my team, everyone does their best. It’s really what sports should be about,” she said.

Student Jamie Lynn Murphy said the games and practices with the Unified teams are the best part of her day.

