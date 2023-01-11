Weymouth teacher, author draws on multicultural upbringing for book

NAME: Caroline Kautsire

HOMETOWN: Weymouth by way of Blantyre, Malawi

AGE: 35

IN THE NEWS: Kautsire is an actress, author, teacher and mentor who recently released her second book, “Some Kind of Girl,” which recounts her story of struggling to follow both African and Western standards for young women.

NOW YOU KNOW: Writing wasn’t her first passion; acting was. Kautsire was Nominated for best supporting actress by the Eastern Massachusetts Association of Community Theaters for her performance as Trinculo in William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”

HER STORY: Caroline Kautsire was born in Malawi and lived in Southeast Africa for 17 years. After high school, she moved to the United States. She is in her first year teaching at Thayer Academy in Braintree. She has published two books about young women coming of age and finding their identities.

Kautsire said literature is impactful. She said Writers seize the opportunity to deepen the lives of Readers through Storytelling and expression. Literature opens many doors and gives a voice to people who may be rendered voiceless, she said.

“There’s power in weaving narratives that help people understand the world better. There’s power in raising awareness about things that go unnoticed, and I think literature does that,” she said. “Literature provides knowledge but it also cures ignorance.”

