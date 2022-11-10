Weymouth boys soccer Tops BC High in OT to make Div. 1 quarterfinals

WEYMOUTH – Even though it ruined his night and ended his season, Billy Ryan had to admit that Bruno DeSouza’s golden goal was a thing of beauty.

“That was an outstanding finish,” the BC High soccer Coach said. “My hat’s off to him. That was a Sensational goal.”

DeSouza volleyed a Rocket into the upper corner of the net with 5:29 remaining in the first sudden-death overtime period Wednesday, lifting 12th-seeded Weymouth to a 2-1 win over the Eagles in the Division 1 Round of 16.

DeSouza’s blast set off the predictable scenes — BC High players crumpling to the turf in disbelief that their underdog playoff run was over, Weymouth players mobbing their junior striker and then racing over to the stands to celebrate wildly with their fans.

BC High's Elias Novina, left, and Bruno DeSouza, right, battle for the ball during the boys soccer Division 1 Playoffs at Weymouth High School, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Both players scored with DeSouza notching the OT winner.

“It was unbelievable,” DeSouza said of the postgame party. “I’m so proud of my teammates, my coaches, everyone.”

“It was crazy,” agreed junior goalkeeper Bo Carley. “Honestly, I didn’t even know it was a game-winner. I didn’t know it was a golden goal. I thought it was just overtime (and you played the full 10 minutes).”

