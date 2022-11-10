Weymouth boys soccer Tops BC High in OT to make Div. 1 quarterfinals

WEYMOUTH – Even though it ruined his night and ended his season, Billy Ryan had to admit that Bruno DeSouza’s golden goal was a thing of beauty.

“That was an outstanding finish,” the BC High soccer Coach said. “My hat’s off to him. That was a Sensational goal.”

DeSouza volleyed a Rocket into the upper corner of the net with 5:29 remaining in the first sudden-death overtime period Wednesday, lifting 12th-seeded Weymouth to a 2-1 win over the Eagles in the Division 1 Round of 16.

DeSouza’s blast set off the predictable scenes — BC High players crumpling to the turf in disbelief that their underdog playoff run was over, Weymouth players mobbing their junior striker and then racing over to the stands to celebrate wildly with their fans.

“It was unbelievable,” DeSouza said of the postgame party. “I’m so proud of my teammates, my coaches, everyone.”

“It was crazy,” agreed junior goalkeeper Bo Carley. “Honestly, I didn’t even know it was a game-winner. I didn’t know it was a golden goal. I thought it was just overtime (and you played the full 10 minutes).”

The win sends the Wildcats (12-2-6) into the quarterfinals. They’ll visit No. 4 Ludlow (19-1) on Friday at 1 pm at historic (built in 1918) Lusitano Stadium.

Weymouth and BC High had played to a scoreless tie in the regular-season finale for both teams. The rematch wasn’t lacking for goals, though, as Michael Primo staked the hosts to a 1-0 lead in the first half before Elias Novina equalized for No. 29 BC High (8-9-4) with 11 minutes left in the second half.

Overtime didn’t last long. Weymouth Alex Pineiro drew a foul in midfield, and Noah Amorin launched a free kick from 40 yards out into the middle of the 18-yard box. An Eagle headed the ball away, but only to the top of the box, where DeSouza was lurking. He timed it perfectly, taking the ball out of midair and drilling a right-footed shot high inside the left post.

“As soon as I saw it come down, I was like, this is mine,” DeSouza said. “I knew it was going in as soon as I shot that. Just a beautiful shot.”

It was entirely fitting that DeSouza was the hero. He’s Weymouth’s leading scorer with (by his count) 14 goals this season. Obviously, none was bigger than this one.

“I knew my team needed me,” he said. “Overtime, that’s what I do.”

“Huge,” junior midfielder Connor Lovely said when asked about DeSouza’s influence on the season. “Words can’t describe him. He’s one of our most important players, if not our most important player. He leads us in goals, assists, everything. He’s everything for us.”

“He’s a really special player,” agreed Weymouth Coach Bill McEachern, now in his 16th season. “It isn’t just his technical ability. He’s brilliant in the game but also just his attitude — he’s a winner. He finds a way to make big plays for us to help us to win.”

McEachern joked that he would have preferred a quieter win, one in which the Wildcats preserved their 1-0 halftime lead.

“But it’s a situation we’ve been in throughout the year and guys have responded game after game,” said McEachern, whose team is unbeaten in its last eight (6-0-2) following a six-game winless streak (0- 2-4) from mid-September to mid-October. “Especially in the last third of the season we’ve had a good run. The boys believe in themselves. They have confidence and have responded to adversity. They were excited for overtime and that’s how they came out.”

Primo, a sophomore midfielder, opened the scoring in the 14th minute by slotting home a through ball from Pineiro, a senior tri-captain, to cap a terrific buildup through midfield. Primo went off with a head injury after making a tackle later in the first half and did not return.

“Beautiful,” Lovely said of the goal. “Primo deserves it. He’s been working all season. He Battles for his size. I couldn’t be more proud of Primo.”

Weymouth outshot BC High 6-0 in the first half, putting four of their shots on target. The Eagles, who had won a preliminary round game over No. 37 Durfee and then had upset No. 5 Arlington in the first round, were jittery in possession in the first half, reduced to launching speculative long balls that Weymouth’s back line was able to sweep away without too much trouble.

That changed after Halftime as BC High kept the ball on the floor much more. The Eagles were rewarded late when Liam Heffernan sent a beautiful low cross from the right wing and Novina deftly redirected it inside the near post for a 1-1 tie. Novina also scored in the win over Arlington.

“I thought we were nervous in the first half for some reason,” Ryan said. “We were putting the ball up in the air. We played the ball to feet and put it into open space (more in the second half). We put some passes together and I thought we knocked it around pretty good. That’s how we created some scoring chances in the second half. They dominated the first half; I thought we dominated the second half.”

“It really looked like they were going to win, honestly,” Carley agreed. “I thought they had more momentum than us. But that’s high school soccer.”

The Eagles couldn’t get anything else past Carley and eventually were undone by DeSouza’s individual brilliance. BC High was winless in its final six regular-season games (0-3-3) but found its stride again in the playoffs.

“It’s the youngest team we’ve ever had at BC High,” Ryan said. “We start five sophomores, four juniors and just two seniors.”

Those two Seniors were Matt Studley and Jackson Morse. “They were great Mentors for this young class,” Ryan said of the pair. “I call them Batman and Robin; they’re just superheroes. They lead by example and they’re great high-energy, high-motor (guys).”

As for Weymouth, that midseason slump seems very far away now with the Wildcats three wins away from a state title.

“Season’s a roller coaster,” Lovely said. “We started off real high and then we went down, but we kept battling. We didn’t get the results we wanted, but we kept fighting. We finished off the regular season the way we wanted to, and we’re keeping it going here in the playoffs.”

The next hurdle is a Ludlow team that Weymouth knows well. The Wildcats and Lions squared off in preseason, as they do most every year.

“We’re excited to go out there and play them in a real game with a lot more at stake than just a little preseason scrimmage,” McEachern said.

Did Weymouth match up well in this year’s scrimmage?

“I wouldn’t say that,” McEachern said with a grin. “But I also wouldn’t say we were playing with our team that we have today. We go down there with almost 30 guys, so it’s really not a test of who we are and who they are.”