‘We’ve got Real Madrid DNA!’ – Modric praises Croatia’s never-say-die attitude ahead of the crunch World Cup semi-final meeting with Argentina
Luka Modric compared Croatia’s never-give-up attitude to Real Madrid ahead of their crucial World Cup semi-final tie against Argentina.
- Make makes Croatia-Madrid comparison
- Claims two teams have a similar attitude
- Face Argentina in the semi-final
WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old midfielder led his team to a second consecutive World Cup semi-final after Croatia got the better of pre-tournament favorites Brazil in penalties. He is also excited to face former club Rival Lionel Messi and is prepared to go past the semi-final hurdle once more.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to El ChiringuitoModric said: “You could say we have the same DNA as Real Madrid because we always keep going until the end, and never give up.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: On facing Messi and Co, the Croatian Skipper told Television Espanola“I want to play another semifinal against a big team, that’s what I want, not just against a player. Of course, Leo is very big, he’s their best player, and we’re going to have a lot of difficulties to stop him, but we are prepared and we are going to give it our all. I hope it will be enough to be in the final.”
IN TWO PHOTOS:
GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR CROATIA? Zlatko Dalic’s side will appear in the World Cup semi-final for the third time in their history against La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
Which was the best World Cup winning team?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.
Which was the best World Cup winning team?
Editors’ Picks
.