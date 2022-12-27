Westwood volleyball player Lola Fernandez excels on court, in class

Westwood senior Lola Fernandez developed into one of the best defensive specialists in Central Texas during her high school volleyball career, but what she accomplished off the court is equally impressive.

Carrying a 3.8 GPA — and doing so at Westwood, a tough academic school — Fernandez earned academic all-district honors during all four of her years for the Warriors.

And while on the floor she excelled at back-row defense, reading opponents’ hitters and tendencies at a level equal to most college players, she thrived just as much in the Classroom — a combination that’s sometimes difficult to find and takes a careful approach.

“It’s definitely not easy balancing the academic and sports time commitments,” said Fernandez, who will play in the Atlantic 10 Conference next year at Fordham. “I would try and get homework done the same day or in study periods so it wouldn’t stack up. Building those Habits helped, and it should help in college, too, as it’s only going to get harder.”

An emphasis on academics from Westwood Coach Tara Grant was also beneficial for Fernandez.

Grant likes for most of her players to earn postseason academic accolades, and it’s something Fernandez appreciated and took to heart.

“She would always check in with us, and even if we had a (high ‘C’ grade) would say that we needed to get that up,” Fernandez said. “She kept us accountable.”

The commitment to academics Drew Fordham to Fernandez — and her to it.

The academically prestigious university, in New York’s Bronx borough, has been recruiting her since her freshman year. She had the grades the school required, and it fit her desire for a strong school in a big city.

“That was a big thing for me — not only having a good volleyball program, but having really good academics to help after college,” she said. “And I really liked the area. It’s really diverse, and it’s close to (downtown). In the recruiting process, being there felt like a second home to me.”

However, to draw any attention from colleges, you have to have talent, and Fernandez certainly does. She consistently improved during her time at Westwood — culminating with an All-Central Texas worthy senior year.

A four-year varsity player, Fernandez started three seasons for the Warriors, and this fall finished with a mind-boggling 581 digs while also leading the team in serving efficiency and producing 76 aces.

“Lola is extremely driven as an athlete, never settles and is always working to improve,” Grant said. Colleges “have seen that drive and been impressed with how she has not settled and continues to try and perfect her craft.

“What I really love about Lola is she doesn’t make the same mistake twice. If you are able to score on her, she will make that adjustment and dare you to try it again.”

Fernandez credited time spent playing sand volleyball and the countless hours working on receiving and passing outside of practice for improving her skills, but she also said a pure desire to win helps her thrive.

“I take losing personally — I hate it,” she said. “On the court, I bring a lot of fire and competitiveness. I really like keeping people accountable and like using my voice. Over the past couple of years, I’ve become more comfortable using my voice in the backcourt.”

Team success is something Fernandez helped the Warriors accomplish during her career — Westwood made the postseason and won its first-round Matchup each of the past four years — and this fall the school won District 25-6A and advanced to the third round, where it was edged by Lake Travis in a five-set thriller.

“This past season’s playoff run was super special,” Fernandez said. “The last time we went three rounds deep was my freshman year, and we really made it our goal to get past the second round this year. Even though we lost, that Lake Travis match was something I’ll always remember. There was a ton of fans at the game — our student section really showed up — and I just love loud environments like that.”

Grant called Fernandez the team’s defensive captain and serve-receive rock. But the Coach said no matter how productive Fernandez was on the court for the Warriors, Grant equally appreciates her commitment to the Classroom and all things off the court.

“Lola is a great representative of the program, in her academics, respect for her peers and teachers, and maturity,” Grant said. “She is someone that I can count on to be a great mentor to Younger Athletes as well.”