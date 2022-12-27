Westwood volleyball player Lola Fernandez excels on court, in class

Westwood senior Lola Fernandez developed into one of the best defensive specialists in Central Texas during her high school volleyball career, but what she accomplished off the court is equally impressive.

Carrying a 3.8 GPA — and doing so at Westwood, a tough academic school — Fernandez earned academic all-district honors during all four of her years for the Warriors.

And while on the floor she excelled at back-row defense, reading opponents’ hitters and tendencies at a level equal to most college players, she thrived just as much in the Classroom — a combination that’s sometimes difficult to find and takes a careful approach.

“It’s definitely not easy balancing the academic and sports time commitments,” said Fernandez, who will play in the Atlantic 10 Conference next year at Fordham. “I would try and get homework done the same day or in study periods so it wouldn’t stack up. Building those Habits helped, and it should help in college, too, as it’s only going to get harder.”

