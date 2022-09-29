Westwood Patriots prevail, Negaunee Miners fall, Marquette Redettes split in volleyball matches | News, Sports, Jobs

ISHPEMING — The Westwood High School volleyball team pulled off a three-set sweep of Gladstone at home on Tuesday evening, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16.

Senior Madison Marta had an impressive nine-serve run in the final set, Patriots head Coach Tamara Johnson said in an email.

———————

Hancock 3, Negaunee 1

On Tuesday at Hancock, the Bulldogs prevailed 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20.

“The girls played excellent volleyball against Hancock,” Miners head Coach Krista Squiers said in an email. “We got hung up in a few rotations on serve receive, but we were able to dig out of those situations and stay in the game.

“Ashley Bell had a breakout game with a match-high 18 kills and 15 digs, while Marisa Hird had 22 digs and solid serving runs.”

She added that Negaunee’s Elli Juchemich made 10 kills and 17 digs, while teammate Rachel Niskanen had 19 digs and 29 set assists.

———————

Marquette 2-2 at Redette Rumble

On Saturday at Marquette, the host Redettes split their four matches at its own Redette Rumble.

MSHS won two of three matches — a total of four wins in six sets — in pool play, defeating Superior Central 25-11, 25-13, and Ishpeming 25-16, 25-14, before falling to Manistique 25-18, 25 -18, according to an email from MSHS head Coach Ann Crandell-Williams.

The Redettes were seeded fourth for the knockout rounds as Escanaba earned the top seed, Manistique No. 2, Kingsford No. 3, Brimley No. 5 and Westwood No. 6.

Marquette was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Kingsford 25-12, 25-13.

MSHS outside hitter Olivia Mackie was named to the all-tournament team after she made six kills, three service aces and nine digs.

Also for the Redettes, Cora Anderson and Carter Granger each made 11 kills, with Anderson adding nine aces and three blocks and Granger also having four aces.

Teammate Jessica Gooch had eight kills and eight blocks, Alyson McCarthy 15 digs and 19 assists, Hetty Fuess eight digs and four aces, Laura Barsch 11 assists and eight digs, Lexi L’Huillier 27 digs and Hailey Ridolphi 13 digs.

Information compiled by Journal Sports Editor Steve Brownlee. His email address is [email protected]