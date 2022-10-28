WestPAC volleyball announces honors | News, Sports, Jobs

HOUGHTON — The WestPAC announced its all-conference teams on Wednesday afternoon. After completing a 15-0 run in conference play, the Calumet Copper Kings were rewarded with multiple honors.

Senior outside hitter Helen Beiring was named Player of the Year. Senior libero Kaylie Halonen earned Defensive Specialist of the Year. Coach Kate Bonacorsi was named Coach of the Year.

Allie Bjorn, a sophomore, earned first team honors as an outside hitter. Junior Laina Kareneimi earned first team honors as a setter. Sophomore Jackie Kiilunen was named to the first team as an outside hitter.

Defensive specialist Carly Loukus, a senior, was named to the second team. Junior middle hitter Caitlyn Strom was also named to the second team.

Houghton had three girls named to the first team.

Senior Jiani Tang earned second team recognition as a libero. Senior Meghan Trewhella was named to the first team as an outside hitter. Senior Stella Wickstrom earned first team honors as a middle hitter.

Brynn Arko, a junior, earned second team honors as a right side hitter. Laney Johnson, a sophomore, was named to the second team as a setter.

Hancock had two girls named to the first team.

Senior Isabella Hebert earned first team honors as a middle hitter. Kaisa Salani, a senior, also earned first team honors as an outside hitter.

Brooke Koskela, a sophomore, earned second team honors as outside hitter.