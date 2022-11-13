Westover girls basketball discusses 2022-2023 season

and uh, Coach last year was kind of a big turnaround during the covid year West over one and 11 last year, you went 12 to make the playoffs. Uh, what’s, what took key and having that quick one year turnaround? Like that one was just changing the mindset, just having sticking with consistency with the girls, Just building something around them to show them what it takes to get better. What what was was the goal that they’re chasing you? Just kind of like just giving them a blueprint, just giving them a vision. So we just kind of like, just every day hit the ground and just working hard and putting in the work actually was seven. We work with what we had, so uh, money being uh, that year going to a sophomore year, we just kind of her and I was just in the gym, just really, you know, working, uh, she was battling through some injuries and knee injuries, stuff like that. So I just kind of trained her, built around her, helped her get herself together, uh, just help her grow so show her what it takes on and off the court, keeping her right academically as well. Athletically, working in her mind, just showing her like, hey, like it just builds your character, builds your, your whole attitude and demeanor and everything. So we kind of just, she stuck with me, she stayed the whole time, uh, remind me what you learned from last year’s experience, Not only the big turnaround that just happen to have it persevere because there weren’t that many people on the bench that could give you a breather if you need one. Um, what I learned from last year, basically what he said, you just, you know, you gotta work with what you got going to court, you gotta dress, you got on the court and stuff. So basically what we did, how much confidence did you gain from having kind of led the team to the Playoffs after a big kind of turn around? Not really big though Coach as you take the, what you learned from last year and in the way you guys were able to kind of come together and accomplish that goal. Um, what’s the been into this upcoming season? Uh, this year I would say is more of a statement here. Uh this is the year now we kind of, we laid the blueprint last year. Now we’re just kind of putting things in place now. Now we’re kinda putting ourselves, we’re building a program, revamping everything now. My first year I did what I had to do what I wanted to do. So this year I’m kind of able to do the things I want to do and I need to do as far as I said, Mindset with the girls, um, adding on to the Locker room, showing, showing them how to carry themselves on and off the court, but also, you know, kind of spoiling them a little bit, showing them what it’s like to be separated from when you’re part of a sport. So now, you know, getting them gear and you know what, I’m just adding to them. Um just setting the stage and standard now, as far as academically, uh Standard is as and BS in the classroom, making sure how we do anything is how we do everything. So that’s kind of been on our motto, just 1% better every day and just kind of like making sure that I’m doing the right things and leading in the right way as far as from my family and how I was brought up and talking um death wise in a better position this year than last year. Oh yes sir, I’m definitely right now I’m at 14, so last year I was at seven, so um that was the biggest jump, had more girls that were interested and more girls that actually wanted to come over to the program and work. Um so now we just, like I said now we’re just yelling and building, but at the same time goal and task is still at hand, so again, we’re gonna, we’re looking to make a statement this year, but the biggest goal is definitely to be way better than last year. So now we’re just kind of like, you know, we’re setting the stage, they understand what it’s like to be in the gym really working hard and paying attention to detail and doing those things. So I feel that we’re in the right direction, Ramani who are some of this opportunity for you to give a shout out to some of your teammates who are some of the other Wolverines people need to know and what do they each bring to the table? Oh, first shout out my, she like, she kinda, she kinda like my best friend on the court, you know, just really like her, she brings very quiet with bringing like we need a bucket, like she’s gonna bring energy and stuff , shout out Madison, that’s my dog, she brings, you know, the laughter, the good vibes, you know, she’s gonna make us laugh. Should I miss you? Could the same thing any other players that maybe aren’t here, we’re here today and what they kind of bring to the table to the court. So some of the key players that I would say of course would be Armani will be down and would be Madison cipher, but I would have to say, my freshman jasmine burners, uh Carmen Hernandez, um we had an additional piece victorious. So we’re kind of like, you know, we built were still young, I will say that, but we’re more polishing season now again, like I said, we have girls now that’s that’s understand and know what it’s gonna take to work. So Rome wasn’t built one day. So it’s gonna be one of those things that we continue to build, but I do feel good and confident in the team. Uh we’re headed in the right direction, we’re getting better, the girls, they want to work and they want to be a part of the program and that’s the biggest thing for me, so I wanted to be there wanting and wanting to learn, so that’s just initiative about, so I kinda like now it’s easier for me to leave, but again, I understand the task at hand, so I have to do my work early and I don’t ask you to do anything, I wouldn’t do myself um with so much a little bit more media coverage now of kind of girls basketball participation dropping off over the last decade, being able to double your roster in a year what what worked and in your situation that you were able to kind of increase the opportunities there, uh everybody wants to be a part of something, a winning program, so that was my main thing, like I said, I did what I had to do now what I want to do, but I knew one thing that would draw the attention was winning, so it was the winning, it was holding kids accountable, it was me as a per son, um just how I interact with people, but also like the Foundation, I was looking to build people knowing my character, my attitude, what I stand for and and really the community knowing what kind of person I am. So again it came down to where I had a good train background building over, I got a wife that’s, that’s kind of helped me against the foundation and tone. So things I put an implement was the blueprint of what I, I again, initially what I had around me, so it just made sense Ramadi for you to have the season, you want to have individually, what has to work well, what, what’s like on the list of things that you want to show improvement in or that you want to accomplish? I would like to show improvement in my defense defense records and um, so this year I could really, you know, one the floor on the floor, you know, so that’s really ab, but I gotta work, Coach has a team, I I’m sure you have goals that you set, what are those goals and in order to reach them. What are the things that have to happen? Just right. Uh, I’m very big on the small things, so just creating good Habits every day. Um, and I’m good at stacking good practices and stacking good Habits daily. So those are some of the things that’s gonna be key for us, It’s not gonna really be, you know, hey, I need you to just go and just throw the ball to the back of the rim and go dunk it, it’s gonna be something small, boxing out, rebounding the small details, making the right passes, making next to the past, having a high care factor off the basketball court, um, good character, Um Taking care of one or another. Uh So just doing the things that we need to do as a team staying together, coming together. Again it’s a long season so anything can happen and just teaching them the importance of doing the right thing because again anything can happen and your success can stop just like that. So everybody has to be on the same page. So like I said, we go by the model, how we do anything is how we do everything. So it’s gonna be one of those things where we just have to stick to the model and continue to grind and work every day and take care of holding each other accountable. Each person gotta hold each other accountable.