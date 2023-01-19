Weston McKennie sets up Moise Kea’s goal for Juventus in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals

The Coppa Italia quarterfinal round has seen USMNT star Weston McKennie pick up an assist as Juventus continues its upward climb with a cup match against Monza (although the visitors did level before halftime).

It’s a brilliant cross from the Juventus right wingback — as if the Yanks needed more options at that spot — as Kean makes it look oh-so-easy by nodding it home to give The Old Lady a 1-0 lead.

McKennie is back at full fitness, going 90 minutes twice in six days last week, and now has his first goal contribution since he scored against Empoli and Benfica in consecutive matches on Oct. 21 and 25.

A report earlier this week said that McKennie had turned down a move to Aston Villa in the hopes of finding a home with a current European competitor like Tottenham, Chelsea, or Borussia Dortmund. That report said Max Allegri will not have much time for McKennie once Paul Pogba returns from injury (short-sighted given the injury history around Turin, but we digress).

McKennie, 24, now has 95 appearances with 13 goals and five assists during his time at Juventus, and that’s four more matches than he played coming up at Schalke. Time flies (and Appearances accumulate faster for Clubs in European tournaments).

Where do you want to see McKennie next? The USMNT has 41 caps at a tender age and whoever’s coaching the USMNT will want to see him playing as much as growing in the near future.

