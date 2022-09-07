Weston McKennie nets the first goal of the season at PSG in the Champions League

Juventus fell short of knocking off UEFA Champions League heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, but Weston McKennie left Paris with added confidence and his first goal of the season.

McKennie scored his first goal of the new season in Juventus’ 2-1 loss at the Parc Des Princes, delivering a powerful header off the bench. The US men’s national team midfielder appeared off the bench and needed only eight minutes to score his third-career Champions League goal.

PSG led 2-0 heading into Halftime thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s two-goal outing, but Juventus showed fight in the second half with McKennie helping spark the Old Lady to a solid all-around performance. McKennie rose highest in the 53rd minute and headed home Filip Kostic’s corner kick to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Gianluigi Donnarumma made three saves on the night though to help preserve the Matchday 1 win for PSG while Juventus suffered its first loss of the new season. McKennie won four of eight duels, completed one tackle, one dribble, and 90% of his passes (19/21) in his 45 minutes off the bench.

Juventus will aim to rebound on Sunday against Salernitana before hosting Benfica on Matchday 2 of the UCL tournament on Sept. 14.