Weston McKennie Goal: Juventus Star Scores in UCL vs PSG (VIDEO)

Weston McKennie didn’t have to wait long to be an impact sub for Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Just eight minutes after coming on as a Halftime substitute against Paris Saint-Germain, the US men’s national team star scored to cut PSG’s 2–0 lead, courtesy of Kylian Mbappé, in half and bring the Italian Giants back into their Champions League group- stage opener.

Off a short corner, Filip Kostić whipped in an outswinging cross that found McKennie, who rose in the center of the box with a thunderous header while overpowering his defender. In all, it is the Texas native’s third career Champions League goal and 10th for Juventus in all competitions.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button