Westmoreland County boys soccer notebook: Mt. Pleasant thriving with young roster

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 7:29 PM

Adam McQuaide | Mon Valley Independent Elizabeth Forward’s Nathan Bowser possesses the ball as Mt. Pleasant’s Austin Ulery pursues during a WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff game last year.

Mt. Pleasant might have a bright future in boys soccer. The proof lies in the team’s present lineup.

The Vikings have been rolling out an all-underclassmen starting 11 at times, but that hasn’t prevented them from contending for a section title this season.

“At one point, we had five of our six freshmen out there,” Coach Floyd Snyder said.

Mt. Pleasant (5-3, 5-0 Section 3-2A), fresh off an impressive 3-0 win over McGuffey, has worked in some would-be reserves due to injuries but still has posted three shutouts.

The Vikings went 8-9-2 last season but made the Playoffs and lost to Elizabeth Forward in the first round, 6-1.

The backline has Featured Juniors Aden Geary and Eli Duvall and sophomore Aiden Johnson with junior Austin Ulery, junior Luke Rivardo, senior Dylan Donitzen and sophomore Aydan Gross in the midfield and sophomore Jarett Garn and junior Luke Domasky up front.

Senior Derek Donitzen is the goalkeeper.

Senior Robbie Labuda, who also plays running back for the football team, has also been a key piece to the rotation.

The Vikings play another important Section 3-2A game Thursday night at home against Belle Vernon (5-2, 4-1).

Double duty

Penn-Trafford senior Logan Swartz kicked six extra points Friday night in the Warriors’ 48-14 football win over Woodland Hills.

He made a quick change into his soccer cleats and scored a goal and handed out two assists in an 11-1 win over Hempfield on Saturday afternoon.

Swartz followed that up with two goals and an assist Tuesday in a 9-0 win over Obama Academy.

Emery out

Jeannette is looking forward to the return of one of her top offensive weapons, junior midfielder Austin Emery.

Emery suffered a calf injury in a recent section home game against Knoch — a game in which he scored on a penalty kick.

Emery is expected back next week.

Senior Deyton Conrad also has missed time due to concussion protocol.

Ranking ’em

Kiski Area stayed secure in the No. 3 spot in the TribLive HSSN Class 3A rankings while another Westmoreland County team, Greensburg Central Catholic, dropped one spot, to No. 2 in Class A.

The No. 1 teams did not change this week with Seneca Valley (4A), Plum (3A), Quaker Valley (2A) and Winchester Thurston (A) still at the top.

Corner kicks

Franklin Regional has won three straight after a 1-3 start. … Norwin is 3-4. The Knights have not lost four games in a season since 2018. The fourth loss came in the PIAA playoffs. … Greensburg Central Catholic has outscored its six opponents, 46-15. The No. 2 Centurions (5-1, 3-0) host No. 5 Charleroi (7-0, 4-0) Thursday in Section 2-A.

