Westmont Art Exhibit Reflects on a Planet in Peril | Arts & Entertainment

The Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art features two artists whose work responds to climate change and our planet is on the brink of perilous danger.

Madeleine Tonzi’s “Just In Time For Sunrise.”

The exhibit, Entangled: Responding to Environmental Crisis, runs Jan. 12-March 25, and Highlights the artwork of Madeleine Tonzi, a New Mexico painter, muralist and printmaker; and GATS (Graffiti Against the System), a Bay Area artist who draws on the urban environment as a source of inspiration.

An opening reception will be 4-6 pm Jan. 12 at the museum is free and open to the public.

“Madeleine addresses the landscape in ways that stimulate the Viewer to think more seriously about what is at peril in nature today,” said Judy L. Larson, R. Anthony Askew Professor of art history and museum director, who has followed Tonzi’s career since she was a student at Santa Barbara City College.

“Street art and graffiti are non-traditional media for many urban artists, who respond with directness and vigor to the world around us,” said collections manager Chris Rupp. “I believe that’s the greatest strength of street art — its unmediated directness. GATS is a master of communicating to the masses without written word.

“The current environmental crisis is something that affects all of us. Street art, like murals and graffiti, offer everyone access to the art world. Art becomes part of our Everyday lives.

“We’re Lucky to have Madeleine Tonzi and GATS come together to create pieces that will start conversations about how we can take on this challenge of protecting our fragile environment.”

Hashimoto Contemporary and Harman Projects Sponsor the exhibition.

The museum is open 10 am-4 pm Monday through Friday and 11 am-5 pm Saturdays. Closed Sundays and college holidays. For more information, visit westmont.edu/museum or call the museum at 805-565-6162.