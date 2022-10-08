Westminster volleyball tests undefeated Greenville

The Westminster College volleyball team locked horns with Greenville Friday night in Greenville, Illinois in a battle of the two top teams in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Coming into the game the Panthers were undefeated in the conference at 5-0 and 11-5 on the season. The Blue Jays entered the match 7-1 in the SLIAC and 14-7 on the season.

The match did not disappoint and was as-billed with the Panthers winning the five-set heavyweight bout 3-2 (25-21, 16-25, 21-25, 25-21 and 10-15).

The Panthers move to 6-0 in the SLIAC and 12-5 overall on the season. The Blue Jays fell to 7-2 in the conference and 14-8 overall.

Westminster came out swinging and won the first set 25-21. The Panthers responded and showed why they were picked to win the conference by winning the second and third sets (16-25, 25-21). The Blue Jays won a close fourth set 25-21. The Panthers got an early lead in the fifth set and never let the Blue Jays tie the set. They held at least one point for most of the set. The Blue Jays scored back-to-back points to make it 10-11 and had a chance to tie it. Unfortunately, the Panthers scored four unanswered points to win the set 15-10.

The Blue Jays were led by their freshman middle Meghan Nolte who posted a career-high 12 kills. Seniors Haley Menke and Eryka Wanyonyi both had 10 kills. Kirsten Schrader had a team-high 17 digs. Wanyonyi had 15 digs and collected another double-double on the season. Setter Kate Rable also posted a double-double with 18 assists and 10 digs.

Next up, Westminster (14-8, 7-2 SLIAC) will play Spalding (5-12, 4-3) at noon and Eureka (6-11, 1-5) at 2 pm today in the Eureka Tri-Match in Eureka, Illinois. The Blue Jays hosted the two teams in a tri-match on Sept. 24, losing 3-2 to Spalding but beating Eureka 3-0.