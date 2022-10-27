Westminster volleyball closes strong with sweep of Ascension Episcopal | High Schools

Westminster Christian’s volleyball team has all the momentum it could want going into the postseason after sweeping Ascension Episcopal on Tuesday night.

The Crusaders (27-5, 4-0 district) won their eighth-straight match Tuesday, sweeping the Blue Gators 25-17, 25-18, 25-19.

Westminster’s offense proved to be too much for AES. Outside hitters Abigail Cunningham (20 kills) and Carlie Horton (14 kills) led the way for the Crusaders, who haven’t lost since an Oct. 4 defeats against Notre Dame.

“When we have both of them on at the same time we are unbeatable,” Coach Keith Leon said. “So, they’re our engine right there and if you get them running (our opponents are) in trouble.”

Cunningham, who has a Scholarship offer to UL, wants to prove her team is the best by beating the best in the state championship. To do that Westminster will likely have to get past Country Day, which has won the past six state titles and 11 since 2009.

“I want Country Day,” Cunningham said. “I feel like, not trying to sound cocky or anything, but they’re our biggest competitors this season.”

Country Day (27-8) is rated No. 1 in Division V while Westminster is No. 2. Playoff pairings will be released Sunday with bidistrict action slated to start next Wednesday.

“I want to see Country Day, because they’re top dogs and have been. I’m ready to see them,” said Ada Horton, who had 18 assists.

WCA’s Anna Ware had a team-high 22 assists.

“They get the ball where we need to have it,” Leon said of Horton and Ware. “The thing, is a good setter makes a better hitter and they do a good job of that.”

Caroline Lalonde had 15 digs and Cunningham 14 in preventing AES’ offense from getting untracked.

WCA’s team Chemistry has contributed greatly to their success.

“I’ve been playing with these girls since I was 12,” Cunningham said. “I just love my girls and I’m so grateful that I have this opportunity.”