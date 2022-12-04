Westlake sets up Showdown with North Shore in football state semis

SAN ANTONIO – For the past four years, Westlake and Galena Park North Shore have accumulated plenty of wins – and plenty of rings – while battling for the unofficial title of the state’s best high school football program.

Next Saturday at Rice Stadium in Houston, the top two Class 6A teams in Texas will renew their long-distance rivalry when they meet with a spot in the Division I Championship game on the line.

“It’s going to be a knock-down, drag-out,” Westlake Coach Tony Salazar said. “They’re a physical football team, but I think we are, too. When you have great teams playing at a high level like this, it’s going to be a great football game. It will be survival of the fittest.”

Westlake secured its spot in that heavyweight showdown by dispatching San Antonio Brennan 47-7 in the Region IV title game Saturday at the Alamodome. The win extended the Chaps’ area-record winning streak to 54 games and kept their hopes alive of becoming the first team to win four consecutive state championships in the state’s largest classification.

