Westies climb to No. 5, North Haven joins rankings

Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

West Haven’s win over Shelton shifted around the back half of the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll this week. The top five, though, stayed the same, led by No. 1 Southington.

The Blue Knights’ seven-point win over Windsor kept them in first for the fourth week in a row, by the same margin as last week over New Canaan, which shut out Wilton. The first-place votes were roughly the same, too.

Maloney stayed in third off a win over Bristol Central, ahead of No. 4 Greenwich, which defeated Trumbull on Thursday night.

CIAC PLAYOFF RANKINGS: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS MM | CLASS M | CLASS SS | CLASS S

