Westies climb to No. 5, North Haven joins rankings


West Haven wideout Demarco Eady Races ahead of Shelton Defenders for a touchdown in the first half of their football game at West Haven High School in West Haven, Conn. is Friday, October 21, 2022.

Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

West Haven’s win over Shelton shifted around the back half of the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll this week. The top five, though, stayed the same, led by No. 1 Southington.

The Blue Knights’ seven-point win over Windsor kept them in first for the fourth week in a row, by the same margin as last week over New Canaan, which shut out Wilton. The first-place votes were roughly the same, too.

Maloney stayed in third off a win over Bristol Central, ahead of No. 4 Greenwich, which defeated Trumbull on Thursday night.

The Westies stayed in fifth with their six-point win over the Gaels. And that moved things. Shelton fell from sixth to ninth, which allowed St. Joseph to slip back up one spot to replace the Gaels. St. Joseph visits New Canaan on Friday.

Hamden hopped over Ansonia into seventh, more a result of the Green Dragons picking up new points — including three Voters who hadn’t had Hamden on their ballot before — than the Chargers losing much support. The Green Dragons handled Sheehan on Friday as the Chargers were winning a classic against Holy Cross.

And 6-0 North Haven moved up to 10th, replacing Killingly. The Nighthawks’ defense and running game have helped them win four in a row, including Friday’s win over Xavier. North Haven visits Cheshire this week.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Week 8

1. SOUTHINGTON (16)

6-0

672

1

LL

Last Week: def. Windsor 27-20.

This Week: Friday vs. Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m

The Bottom Line: We can qualify it with lots of “perspective,” but losing Evan Anderson for the year is a Blow as the Blue Knights get into the meat of their league schedule.


2. NEW CANAAN (7)

6-0

642

2

L

Last Week: def. Wilton 45-0.

This Week: Friday vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m

The Bottom Line: Six games, four shutouts for the Rams. (Six first-quarter shutouts, too.)


3. MALONEY

6-0

572

3

L

Last Week: def. Bristol Central 35-7.

This Week: Friday at Conard, 6:30 p.m

The Bottom Line: The Spartans’ defense allowed the fewest points of its season, although Bristol Central hasn’t scored more than seven in four games, either.


4. GREENWICH

5-1

536

4

LL

Last Week: def. Trumbull 37-24.

This Week: Saturday at Darien, 2 p.m

The Bottom Line: Pretty solid game minus a couple of key players on Thursday. Interesting one coming Saturday.


5. WEST HAVEN

6-0

514

5

LL

Last Week: def. Shelton 34-28.

This Week: Friday at Sheehan, 6:30 p.m

The Bottom Line: Your Class LL leaders passed their biggest test to date and don’t face a team with a winning record again until their ninth game: Hamden.


6. ST. JOSEPH

5-1

426

7

L

Last Week: def. Ridgefield 27-0.

This Week: Friday at New Canaan, 7 p.m

The Bottom Line: Do the Hogs have the most “(wow, nice win/huh, tough loss), but the next one will be interesting” schedule in the state? (It eases up a bit before Thanksgiving.)


7. HAMDEN

6-0

365

9

LL

Last Week: def. Sheehan 41-14.

This Week: Friday at Branford, 7 p.m

The Bottom Line: Your fourth-place team in Class LL doesn’t face a team with a winning record again until its ninth game: West Haven.


8. ANSONIA

6-0

339

8

S

Last Week: def. Holy Cross 31-28.

This Week: Friday at Oxford, 6 p.m

The Bottom Line: Boy, was that one a blast on Friday. The Chargers have Seymour and Naugatuck to come, both also on the road.


9. SHELTON

5-0

293

NO

LL

Last Week: lost to West Haven 34-28.

This Week: Friday vs. Fairfield Prep, 7 p.m

The Bottom Line: One-score loss to the team right above you? Plummet! #pollmath.


10. NORTH HAVEN

5-1

233

NO

M.M

Last Week: def. Xavier 29-7.

This Week: Friday at Cheshire, 7 p.m

The Bottom Line: The Nighthawks, who make their top-10 season debut, have allowed 31 points in six games with three shutouts.

