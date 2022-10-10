Westhill girls volleyball impresses in sweep of Marcellus – Eagle News Online

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Several area high school girls volleyball teams continued to play well in the first full week of October.

And no one had more momentum than Skaneateles, who is Oct. 1 prevailed in the Bronze bracket of the annual Baldwinsville Fall Swing Tournament.

The Lakers defeated Geneva in the Championship round, outlasting the likes of Marcellus, who was facing the toughest competition of the day in the Gold bracket.

Then Marcellus and Westhill would meet head-to-head last Wednesday night, a fierce local rivalry with some memorable chapters over the years.

Here, what was memorable was the way the Warriors would completely dominate the match, putting away the Mustangs in three quick sets 25-16, 25-17, 25-12.

Ava Baty set the tone, getting 26 assists while adding four aces and seven digs, helped out on the back line by Hannah Schmitz’s nine assists, seven digs and two aces, plus Tori Militi’s 13 digs.

Up front, Alison Lancette had a powerful presence, putting away 16 Kills and helped by Eva Tarolli (seven kills), Janiah Robinson and Sofia Dimovski (five Kills each).

Marcellus got 15 assists from Chloe Kuttruff and 14 digs from Lauren Mahler as Sarah Louer had 13 digs and six kills. Carly Hopper added five kills.

Solvay went up against Jordan-Elbridge last Monday night, with the Bearcats going through three close sets while defeating the Eagles 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.

Jayde Coyne led Solvay with 14 digs, six kills and four aces. Lisa Mendez served up seven aces as Neveah Baker excelled on defense with 32 digs and Ashley Filicia had 14 assists.

When Skaneateles had its turn against JE on Wednesday, it was a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 sweep for the Lakers, who saw Kate Raddant earn eight aces, seven kills and 10 digs.

Ayla Pas’cal had six kills, with Katie Combs adding four kills as Alice Bender earned 14 digs and Maddy Bender distributed 25 assists. JE saw Lane earn four assists and Taylor Eaton get three aces.

That same night, Solvay lost in four sets to Phoenix 25-13, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16. Filicia managed 19 assists as Coyne got eight kills and 23 digs. Baker also had 23 digs, Lisa Mendez adding 13 digs.

Friday’s action included Solvay taking a five-set loss to Cazenovia where it won the second and third sets to go in front, but could not hold on in a 25-20, 21-25, 16-25, 25-14, 15- 5 defeats.

Filicia earned 23 assists and 14 digs, with Hannah Haaase amassing 10 kills and 26 digs. Baker piled up 35 digs and Coyne had 27 digs to go with her five aces.

Skaneateles rolled past Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 25-12, 25-9, 25-8, Alice Bender earning five aces to go with 13 digs as Maddy Bender got 27 assists. Pas’cal managed eight kills and four aces.

West Geneseee met Fayetteville-Manilus last Monday and lost in three sets to the Hornets 25-12, 25-16, 25-18.

Turning it around a day later, WG swept Nottingham 25-10, 25-14, 25-11, with Nadia Stojanovski getting four aces as Isabel Gardner and Alaina Dudzinski had three kills apiece. Snyder finished with six assists.

Even bigger was Thursday’s 25-18, 25-11, 25-21 Sweep of Cicero-North Syracuse, the Wildcats dominating the match as Snyder, with 16 assists and four kills, and Sonya Dunham, with 11 assists, formed an effective back line .

Zajac put away nine kills, adding six digs and three aces. Dudzinski, Ella Bickering and Claire Devore had three kills apiece and Sidney Hamilton earned eight digs.

Bishop Ludden was quite impressive in last Tuesday’s match against Bishop Grimes, getting through a close second set and sweeping the Cobras 25-17, 26-24, 25-21.

Bridget Dunham led the Gaelic Knights with nine kills and 16 digs. Tess Murray got nine assists and three kills as Sarah Fink had six assists, three aces and seven digs.

In Wednesday’s match against Corcoran,, Ludden nearly surrendered a two-set lead, but was able to finish it off, beating the Cougars 25-13, 25-14, 25-27, 25-22 before a 25-7, 25- 9, 26-24 loss to LaFayette a night later ended the Gaelic Knights’ four-match win streak despite Dunham’s six kills and Fink’s seven assists.