Westhill girls volleyball gets another sweep of Marcellus – Eagle News Online

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Area high school girls volleyball teams are set to test themselves in four different sets of Section III playoffs, with two sides defending titles they won in 2021 and another aiming to get back to the top.

And it included another Showdown last Thursday between Westhill and Marcelluswhich once again went in the Warriors’ favor.

Setting a dominant tone, Westhill claimed the first set 25-14. The Mustangs did find a bit more success in the next two sets, but Marcellus still won them by 25-18 and 25-16 margins.

Janiah Robinson and Sophia Dimovski led the Warriors’ front line with nine kills apiece, Robinson adding three blocks as Eva Tarolli and Alison Lancette had six kills and Brynn Schneider got five kills.

Ava Baty not only earned 29 assists, she gained four aces, matching Emmie Sisack’s total. Tori Milliti finished with 11 digs as Hannah Schmitz and Sydney Mederios each got four digs.

Carly Hopper paced Marcellus, earning nine kills and five kills. No other Mustangs player had more than three kills as Chloe Kutruff recorded 17 assists, with nine digs from Sarah Louer and seven digs from Lauren Mahler.

Before this, Westhill blasted past Mexico last Tuesday night in a 25-5, 25-8, 25-13 sweep, seeing the trio of Tori Milliti, Sofia Dimovski and Emmie Sisack each pick up four aces.

Baty, with her 25 assists, passed it around as eight different players had kills, none more than the five from Robinson and Jocelyn Caputo. Milliti picked up 11 digs.

A night before it faced Westhill, Marcellus rolled past Institute of Technology Central 25-11, 25-11, 25-14. with Mahler getting nine aces and Hopper seven aces to go with her 10 kills. Kutruff had 18 assists and four aces, Louer getting five kills and three aces.

Solvay swept Hannibal 25-11, 25-19, 25-9 last Tuesday night, led by nine aces from Jayde Coyne and six aces from Susie Overend. Ashley Filicia got 14 kills, with Hannah Haase adding seven digs as she, along with Coyne, Overend and Taylor Kadlubowski, had three kills apiece.

Then a 25-11, 25-8, 25-12 Rout of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown followed, with Filicia nad Coyne each getting four aces as Filicia dished out 14 assists and Coyne had a team-best six kills.

West Genesee was upended last Tuesday by Fayetteville-Manlius 25-15, 25-23, 25-22. Cami Zajac had seven kills and Claire Devore six kills, with Olivia Snyder earning 11 assists as Celia Spicer contributed five kills.

Turning it around on Thursday, WG handled Corcoran 25-7, 25-13, 25-13, with Snyder getting five aces, four kills and seven assists. Maggie Dalgety also had five aces to go with a team-best five kills as Isabel Gardner and Colleen Barry earned four aces apiece.