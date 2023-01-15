Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Arts Academy to Present ’42nd Street’ & ‘Fiddler on the Roof Jr.’

The Tony Award-winning smash Broadway hit “42nd Street” will come to life on the WHBPAC Mainstage on January 20 and 21, performed by the Arts Academy’s Teen Theater Troupe.

“42nd Street” celebrates Broadway, Times Square, and the magic of show Biz with wit, humor, and pizzazz. Regarded as one of the Ultimate homages to New York City and the Great White Way, the score is chock-full of Broadway standards, including “You’re Getting to Be a Habit with Me,” “Dames,” “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” and “Forty-Second Street.” Under the direction of WHBPAC Arts Academy director Kristen Poulakis, “42nd Street” also features magnetic dance routines by East End choreographer Anita Boyer.

On Saturday, February 4, the celebrated Arts Academy will also present “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” from her Middle School Theater Troupe. This special stage adaptation follows Tevye the milkman as he tries to protect his daughters and his way of life from a changing world. Created by Broadway Legends Jerome Robbins, Harold Prince, Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick, and Joseph Stein, “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” tackles the universal theme of tradition in ways that reach across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion. Under the direction of WHBPAC Arts Academy manager Justin Harris, “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” also features Choreography by Kasia Klimiuk.

Tickets are $17. Visit whbpac.org.