Westford’s Molly Smith wins New England Interscholastic Golf title with an 8-under-par 64

Westford Academy senior Molly Smith carded an 8-under-par 64 to capture the girls’ title in the 31st New England Interscholastic Golf Championship at Mohegan Sun GC Monday in Baltic, Conn.

Smith started with consecutive pars, and then recorded an eagle on the third hole. It was one of her two eagles; she also finished the par-4 12th hole in two strokes. She had a tremendous back nine, finishing 5-under.

“I had a decent start, going 2-under through five holes,” said Smith. “I had some good par saves and made key birdies on some late holes.”