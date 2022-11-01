Westford’s Molly Smith wins New England Interscholastic Golf title with an 8-under-par 64
Westford Academy senior Molly Smith carded an 8-under-par 64 to capture the girls’ title in the 31st New England Interscholastic Golf Championship at Mohegan Sun GC Monday in Baltic, Conn.
Smith started with consecutive pars, and then recorded an eagle on the third hole. It was one of her two eagles; she also finished the par-4 12th hole in two strokes. She had a tremendous back nine, finishing 5-under.
“I had a decent start, going 2-under through five holes,” said Smith. “I had some good par saves and made key birdies on some late holes.”
“It’s kind of nice to go out on top. . . and finish the fall in a good spot,” added Smith, who has committed to the University of Central Florida.
North Reading junior Isabel Brozena (69) was second and Bishop Feehan’s Carol Pignato (71) third. Brozena started strong as well, notching birdies in two of the first three holes.
“My approach shots were really good in the second and third holes,” said Brozena, a Globe All-Scholastic last spring. “My putting was also a key factor in my success… inside of 6 feet I was really solid.”
In the boys’ division, Eliot Spaulding (Freeport, Maine) was the medalist with a 5-under-67. The top player from Massachusetts was Palmer’s Ethan Beauchemin (70), a two-time Western Mass. champ. Westford’s Ilan Rashdan finished at 74.
Khalin Kapoor can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @khalinkapoor.