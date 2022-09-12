Westfield hands CGA women first soccer defeat

Madison, NJ – Coast Guard Academy suffered its first loss of the season, losing 1-0 to Westfield State in the Drew Fall Festival Women’s soccer tournament on Sunday.

Morgan Berthiaume’s goal just 4 minutes, 15 seconds into the match was the difference for the Owls (15-4), who held a 15-4 edge in shots.

Goalie Emily Scharnitzky made one save for the Bears (3-1).

In other matches:

• UConn erupted for all of its goals in the second half to defeat Central Connecticut 4-0 in New Britain. Jada Konte had a goal and an assist for the Huskies (3-2-1) while Jaydah Bedoya, Peyton Pettiford-Rowan and Abbey Janes each scored once. CCSU is 2-5.

Girls’ soccer

• Riddhi Venkatesh had one goal and two threes as East Lyme rolled to a 5-2 non-conference win over Old Lyme on Saturday night. Abbie Belleville added two goals and an assist for the Vikings (2-0) while Lily Antonio also scored a goal and Jessica Knapp had one assist.

• Magda Carpenter had two goals and one assist during Lyman Memorial’s 4-0 non-conference win over Windham Tech on Saturday night. Avery Volle and Becca Ziegler each added a goal for the Bulldogs (2-0) while Leah Comeroski, Emily McKelvey and Maddie Archer had one assist a piece and goalie Phoebe Carpenter made two saves.

• Dre’Ana Singleton scored a pair of goals as Fitch beat Westerly 3-1 in the Josh Piver tournament on Saturday. Hannah Hurley had a goal, Grace Jenkins made 16 saves and Grace Cosmopoulos and Emma Forde had assists for Fitch (1-1). Singleton’s second goal came in the final minute to seal the win.

Boys’ soccer

• Griswold’s Tyler Silva scored an unassisted goal as the Wolverines beat Montville 1-0 on Saturday. Dylan Freyer made eight saves for Griswold (2-0) and Mason Snurkowski stopped two shots for Montville (0-1-1).