Westerville North growing Stronger on defense

When Patricia Moore first started playing for the Westerville North girls soccer team as a freshman, she was a center midfielder asked to join the defense full time as a center back.

She has grown into the part.

“I played center-mid in club (with Sporting Columbus),” said Moore, now a senior. “So, when I first came to North, it was my first time playing center back. It was really rough at first and I didn’t know what I was doing.

“I like playing center back for North because it gives me a lot of responsibility. (At) center back, you’re directing (your teammates) in the back. You track (opponents) down and get the ball. You just defend the entire game.”

Moore and senior goalie Gaby Mercurio are the only returnees on what has become a stout defense for North, which was 4-4-1 overall after a 2-1 loss at Olentangy Liberty on Sept. 15 and 3-0 in the OCC-Capital Division after a 4-0 win over Westerville South on Sept. 13.

“It’s definitely been a big change,” said Mercurio, who had 32 saves through eight games. “I think, so far, it’s been good. We’ve gone against some tough competition. Especially with Pat in the back, she’s been able to lead and show (the Younger players) what to do. It’s been good so far.”

Assisting Mercurio and Moore are senior Olivia Lacher and sophomores Lexy Lawrence and Clara Stewart, along with sophomore Madi Blanchong off the bench. They have stepped in almost seamlessly.

“(Moore) is the vocal leader on the field,” said Coach Nick Wheeler, who is in his first season. “We just graduated a lot of defenders. So, it’s a very young defense. (Moore) cleans up things in the back and she’s crucial in the air.

“She plays as a sweeper sometimes and really just tracks everything down. She’s crucial to what we have going on, both as a leader, vocally, and demonstrating on the field the kind of effort and sacrifice you have to make as a Westerville North soccer player.”

Freshman Kacee Bohan also has been an integral part of the defense as a center midfielder.

“Her job is to lock it down,” Wheeler said. “Her assignment is to be on (the opponent’s best player) and she absolutely crushes that. She’s a huge part of our defense. As a defensive mid, she acts as a shield … that first line of defense that makes sure that nobody gets free (into our defensive zone).”

North allowed 13 goals during a 1-3 start, then the defense settled in.

The Warriors didn’t allow a goal in the four games before playing Liberty, going 3-0-1 over that stretch. They played Canal Winchester on Sept. 20.

“(Lacher) probably had her best game of the year (in a scoreless tie) against (Hilliard) Darby (on Sept. 8),” Wheeler said. “She leaves it all out there on the field. (Lawrence, Stewart and Blanchong) are extremely hard workers. You love to see that out of your defenders, especially against teams that use a lot of long balls. You want Defenders that can track really fast and dangerous forwards. So, they’ve done a really good job of doing that.

“Having three sophomores on the back line, especially at the beginning of the year, is a bit challenging just to get up to speed with everything. But they’ve really come into their own.”

Mercurio worked with Assistant Coach Jake Gabbert over the summer.

“Working with him has been good because in past seasons, I didn’t really have anyone to help me out,” she said. “I’ve been able to develop new skills. (I’ve) been getting better at reflexes, being fast on the ball.”

Moore, who takes North’s set pieces, made an impact on the Offensive end, too, with a couple of goals and three assists through the first eight games.

“I’ve gotten more comfortable and confident in my free kicks,” she said. “My dad (Jeff) taught me how to hit my free kicks. We practiced it and he helped me a lot to perfect it. As I’ve grown up and gotten stronger, I’ve been able to kick the ball a lot farther.”

Josie Gruber had eight goals and two assists, Cori Bohan had five goals and an assist, Hayley Williamson had three goals and four assists and Kacee Bohan had three goals and a pair of assists through eight games.

Gruber had hat tricks in a 6-2 win over Thomas Worthington on Aug. 23 and a 16-0 win over Franklin Heights to open league play Aug. 30.

“Defensively, we just want to work on playing to feet more instead of just clearing it,” Moore said. “We want to work out getting out wide to our forwards and getting it down the line. That’s where we’re most dangerous because we’ve got a speed up top. That’s why want to get it to their feet, so they can (use their speed) and then cross it in.”

