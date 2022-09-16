Westerville North growing Stronger on defense

When Patricia Moore first started playing for the Westerville North girls soccer team as a freshman, she was a center midfielder asked to join the defense full time as a center back.

She has grown into the part.

“I played center-mid in club (with Sporting Columbus),” said Moore, now a senior. “So, when I first came to North, it was my first time playing center back. It was really rough at first and I didn’t know what I was doing.

“I like playing center back for North because it gives me a lot of responsibility. (At) center back, you’re directing (your teammates) in the back. You track (opponents) down and get the ball. You just defend the entire game.”

Moore and senior goalie Gaby Mercurio are the only returnees on what has become a stout defense for North, which was 4-4-1 overall after a 2-1 loss at Olentangy Liberty on Sept. 15 and 3-0 in the OCC-Capital Division after a 4-0 win over Westerville South on Sept. 13.

