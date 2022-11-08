Western volleyball riding momentum into conference tournament

Nov. 8—With their conference tournament chances in doubt by early October, Missouri Western Women’s volleyball found their rhythm at the right time.

It’s not about how one starts, but rather how one finishes. The Griffons faced not one, but two separate four-game losing streaks during their regular season. Despite their 11-17 record, they were able to sneak their way into the MIAA Conference Tournament as the seventh seed.

“For a while there, it was ‘are we going to get in? Are we not gonna get in?’ said head Coach Jessica Fey. “I think just the shift is never being satisfied with what we’ve accomplished and just wanting to accomplish more than what they’ve had in the past. I’m really proud of them.”

The Griffs are now riding a three-game winning streak. Their most recent and most significant win all season just so happened to be on Senior Day when they knocked off No. 17 Washburn on their home floor this past Saturday.

“We’ve been kind of working all year to get that big win under our belts. I wish it would’ve happened earlier, yes, but I’m just proud that it happened,” said Fey.

With that game now in the rearview mirror, Western looks ahead to their first opponent of the conference tournament, a win-or-go-home scenario, against Nebraska-Kearney. The Lopers will be walking into Mostly Missouri Western inhabited territory as the higher seed and with recent history on their side. Kearney bested Western 3-1 when they met in late September, but Fey says the pressure is on their opponent.

“We’re gonna ride that home as long as we can, that there’s zero pressure in this game,” Fey said. “We just get to go out and play hard, compete and if it’s our last game, great. If we can make an upset, even better. I think we can make it a great experience either way.”

Western and Kearney will be the first game on the schedule for the 2022 MIAA Women’s Volleyball Championships when they start at noon.

