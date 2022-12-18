Western People — The Greatest goal that we may never see

By Aonghus Ó Maicín

Consensus is a rare sight in football. If players aren’t arguing over some mundane decision with the referee, animated managers are taking aim at the media over their choice of questioning or headline. And that’s without coming to opinionated television pundits and unforgiving fans offering their tuppence worth on all aspects of the billion euro global industry. There is perhaps no finer tinder from which to spark trivial debate and disagreement. Not even political discourse can reach the toxic levels brought about by a tight VAR decision or a contentious red card.

With that in mind, it would perhaps be ludicrously optimistic to reach a Consensus with regard to the best goal ever scored. For one generation of fans and pundits, it will always be Diego Maradona’s individual effort against England during their 1986 World Cup quarter-final. And it’s easy to join the chorus heralding the Argentinian’s effort as the one goal that stands out, the best there ever was.

Everything about the goal at the Estadio Azteca was Sublime – the Immaculate control on a pitch that was as bumpy as a mountain road, the Imagination to spot the gaps and slalom through a string of hapless English midfielders and defenders, the Audacity to make a Chum out of Peter Shilton before slotting the ball into the back of an empty net. Then again, it’s hardly the most noteworthy goal on that day in question given the fixture also produced the diminutive star’s ‘Hand of God’ moment.

Another generation will point to Roberto Carlos’ psychics-defying Piledriver against France in 1997. For a Younger generation it may be Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s bicycle kick from the car park against England as Joe Hart was caught in no man’s land or Lionel Messi’s impudent pitched shot against Real Betis. An older generation with more memories to call upon may remember a young Pele playing at his first World Cup all the way back in sepia-tinted 1958.

The then 17-year-old produced one of the great World Cup final goals – if not the Greatest – when exquisitely controlling the ball and lifting it above the head of Swedish centre-half Bengt Gustavsson. After taking almost an eternity to drop back down, the young Brazilian mercilessly pummeled the ball low into the bottom of the Swedish net. For many of that generation, his goal at the Råsunda Stadium in Stockholm will be the moment for which he will always be associated. And there are more than a few to choose from – he did manage to score over a thousand goals over the span of a two-decade career by some accounts.

Pele lit up that final in the second-half as the Brazilians beat the hosts, Sweden, 5-2 on their own home patch. As the half developed, Pele grew into the game and the home fans eventually began to cheer every time he touched the ball. It was perhaps fitting that one of the game’s last actions was Pele plundering another goal for himself. But another effort from the teenager in 1959 probably offers the best chance of reaching Consensus on this issue.

We say “probably” because there is either no actual video evidence of the feat or it has yet to emerge from the bottom of a dusty chest at the back of an attic in South America. And yet those who were present can vividly picture a teenage Pele providing fans with an early taste of the superstar that would eventually win three World Cups with the Seleção.

The teenager was, of course, no unknown entity by that stage. Even before he had helped deliver a first World Cup to Brazil a year earlier, scoring a brace of goals in the final, he had been earmarked as a star-in-waiting as a 15-year-old when he made his debut for Santos and scored the first goal of his professional career. He had already become the Brazilian league’s top scorer when he produced his chef d’oeuvre against Atletico Juventus.

No other goal has contained as many mesmerizing elements as Pele’s few seconds of wizardry for Santos that, by eyewitness accounts, triumphs everything that has gone before and after. The goal was a game console glitch in reality, encompassing so many individual moments of brilliance into a couple of seconds. Had it taken place recently, TikTok may well have combusted.

After positioning himself at the edge of the Atletico Juventus box, Pele controlled a cross by delicately lifting the ball over the head of the oncoming defender with a pristine first touch. The touch alone was enough to make any highlight reel, but better was yet to come. As the ball came back down towards his foot, and with space at a premium in a congested box, Pele beat the next defender near the penalty spot in exactly the same manner. On this occasion he let the ball bounce before treating his opponent like a Subbuteo figurine and painting a neat Imaginary parabola above him.

With another onrushing defender keen to put an end to the Sorcery happening before him, Pele repeated the trick for a third time, lifting the ball above the head of another eager opponent before controlling the ball just above his knee with yet another Velvet touch. From there, he nudged the ball past the lunging goalkeeper, waited for the ball to drop and headed it into an empty net as the bodies of his opponents across the box were left trying to figure out what had just happened.

In later years, even Pele publicly acknowledged that it was the best goal he’s ever scored.

While footage of the goal is unlikely to ever emerge, technology has stepped in to reproduce those few seconds of genius in the late 1950s. Using accounts of the goal, primarily Pele’s, the moment has been reproduced in digital form via a game console simulation. It allows the football community to savor the man who was football’s first global superstar, and maybe even the first superstar in global sport.

Not that it will ever replace the real thing. A rare opinion that will surely reach a consensus.