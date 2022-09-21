Western Oregon Women’s soccer travels to take on Seattle Pacific, MSU Billings

Western Oregon (4-1-1)

at

Seattle Pacific (2-1)

7 p.m. Thursday | Seattle, WA | Interbay Stadium

WATCH | LIVE STATS Western Oregon (4-1-1)

at

MSU Billings (1-4-2)

1 pm Saturday | Billings, MT | Yellowjacket Soccer Field

WATCH | LIVE STATS



MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season as the Wolves hit the road to take on Seattle Pacific 7 pm Thursday and MSU Billings 1 pm Saturday.

WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

WOU opened GNAC play with a 2-0 win over Saint Maritn’s on Thursday – getting goals from Chloe Smith ( Briana Kubli and Elizabeth Parker assists) and Alyssa Talkington ( Savannah Taylor and Parker assists) while holding the Saints to just four shots and one on goal – before losing its first game of the season to Western Washington 3-2 (Kubli had both goals for the Wolves).

With her big weekend, Kubli took over the point lead on the team with five points (two goals, one assist) while Leeci Snyder has two goals and Parker leads the team with three assists. Kubli, Snyder and Smith lead the team with nine shots apiece with seven of Snyder’s nine shots being on goal. Hannah Rispler continues to lead the team in minutes with 536 while Parker is just behind with 534 (out of 540 minutes this season). Olivia Holdenried owns a 1.03 GAA with 28 saves, a 0.824 save percentage and two shutouts (and one combined shutout).

SEATTLE PACIFIC HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Falcons opened GNAC play with a 3-0 win on the road at MSU Billings on Thursday before falling at Northwest Nazarene 3-1 on Saturday.

Sophie Beadle and Chloe Gellhaus lead the team with two goals and one assist each while Lauren Forster has one goal and two assists. Gellhaus (15) and Jacqueline Blakeley (14) lead the team in shots with no other player with more than seven on the season. At keeper, Mercedes Cullen has played every minute and has a 1.17 GAA, 20 saves, 0.741 save percentage and three shutouts.

MSU BILLINGS HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Yellowjackets began GNAC play with a 3-0 loss at home to Seattle Pacific on Thursday before bouncing back to beat Central Washington 2-0 on Saturday in Ellensburg, Washington.

Jackie Sharpe has scored two of MSUB’s three goals this season while Jillian Hust has the other and leads the team with 13 shots (eight on goal). Clare Keenan has started five of the team’s seven games at keeper and has a 2.22 GAA, 24 saves, a 0.708 save percentage with one shutout.

RECENT HISTORY VERSUS SEATTLE PACIFIC, MSUB

The Wolves just three years ago snapped a 17-year-winless streak against Seattle Pacific by beating the Falcons in Monmouth, 2-0, and WOU split with Seattle Pacific last season – winning at home in overtime and losing 3-1 in Seattle. The Wolves since the program started in 1996 have never beaten the Falcons in Seattle. Against MSUB, the Wolves went 0-1-1 last season – tying in Monmouth and losing in Montana. WOU is looking for its first win in Billings since Halloween 2013, going 0-5-1 in that span.



WESTERN OREGON WOMEN’S SOCCER NOTES