Western Oregon Women’s soccer travels to take on Seattle Pacific, MSU Billings
at
Seattle Pacific (2-1)
7 p.m. Thursday | Seattle, WA | Interbay Stadium
WATCH | LIVE STATS
Western Oregon (4-1-1)
at
MSU Billings (1-4-2)
1 pm Saturday | Billings, MT | Yellowjacket Soccer Field
WATCH | LIVE STATS
MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season as the Wolves hit the road to take on Seattle Pacific 7 pm Thursday and MSU Billings 1 pm Saturday.
WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS
WOU opened GNAC play with a 2-0 win over Saint Maritn’s on Thursday – getting goals from Chloe Smith (Briana Kubli and Elizabeth Parker assists) and Alyssa Talkington (Savannah Taylor and Parker assists) while holding the Saints to just four shots and one on goal – before losing its first game of the season to Western Washington 3-2 (Kubli had both goals for the Wolves).
With her big weekend, Kubli took over the point lead on the team with five points (two goals, one assist) while Leeci Snyder has two goals and Parker leads the team with three assists. Kubli, Snyder and Smith lead the team with nine shots apiece with seven of Snyder’s nine shots being on goal. Hannah Rispler continues to lead the team in minutes with 536 while Parker is just behind with 534 (out of 540 minutes this season). Olivia Holdenried owns a 1.03 GAA with 28 saves, a 0.824 save percentage and two shutouts (and one combined shutout).
SEATTLE PACIFIC HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS
The Falcons opened GNAC play with a 3-0 win on the road at MSU Billings on Thursday before falling at Northwest Nazarene 3-1 on Saturday.
Sophie Beadle and Chloe Gellhaus lead the team with two goals and one assist each while Lauren Forster has one goal and two assists. Gellhaus (15) and Jacqueline Blakeley (14) lead the team in shots with no other player with more than seven on the season. At keeper, Mercedes Cullen has played every minute and has a 1.17 GAA, 20 saves, 0.741 save percentage and three shutouts.
MSU BILLINGS HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS
The Yellowjackets began GNAC play with a 3-0 loss at home to Seattle Pacific on Thursday before bouncing back to beat Central Washington 2-0 on Saturday in Ellensburg, Washington.
Jackie Sharpe has scored two of MSUB’s three goals this season while Jillian Hust has the other and leads the team with 13 shots (eight on goal). Clare Keenan has started five of the team’s seven games at keeper and has a 2.22 GAA, 24 saves, a 0.708 save percentage with one shutout.
RECENT HISTORY VERSUS SEATTLE PACIFIC, MSUB
The Wolves just three years ago snapped a 17-year-winless streak against Seattle Pacific by beating the Falcons in Monmouth, 2-0, and WOU split with Seattle Pacific last season – winning at home in overtime and losing 3-1 in Seattle. The Wolves since the program started in 1996 have never beaten the Falcons in Seattle. Against MSUB, the Wolves went 0-1-1 last season – tying in Monmouth and losing in Montana. WOU is looking for its first win in Billings since Halloween 2013, going 0-5-1 in that span.
WESTERN OREGON WOMEN’S SOCCER NOTES
The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team is off to its best start in program history at 3-0-1 – eclipsing the 2-0-2 start from 2013. With its win Sept. 15 against Saint Martin’s to go 4-0-1, its the first time a Wolves team has ever started a season without a loss through five games.
WOU STILL SITS IN D-II TOP 25 AFTER FIRST NATIONAL TOP 10 RANKING …
The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team’s historic start to the 2022 season didn’t go unnoticed as the previously unranked Wolves shot up to No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Rankings released Sept. 6.
This week after a draw with Monterey Bay, the Wolves are at No. 19. RANKINGS
WOLVES PICK UP ROAD WIN OVER RANKED FOE …
The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team had a tough challenge to start the season as it hit the road to take on No. 20 Sonomoa State – but came away with a 1-0 win August 25. Jenna Efraimson scored in the 10th minute and the defense – led by a stellar effort by Olivia Holdenried – did the rest. Holdenried had 14 saves and faced 34 shots to pick up the shutout.
HOLDENRIED NAMED GNAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Western Oregon goalkeeper Olivia Holdenried has been named the GNAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Aug. 29 after leading the Wolves to a pair of impressive victories. The sophomore from Windsor, California, allowed only one goal in the run of play (the other came on a penalty shot) and collected 20 saves in a pair of wins over Defending conference Champions this week (one of which was nationally ranked). In her most impressive performance, Holdenried picked up a shutout and had 14 saves (while facing 34 shots) in WOU’s 1-0 win over No. 20 Sonoma State on the road Thursday. She then picked up six saves against Colorado Mesa in the Wolves’ win Sunday at home.