Western Oregon Women’s soccer travels to face NNU, CWU this week
at
Northwest Nazarene (8-1-3, 6-0-2)
6 p.m. Thursday | NNU Soccer Field | Nampa, Idaho
WATCH | LIVE STATS
Western Oregon (4-2-4, 1-2-3)
at
Central Washington (2-7-3, 1-5-2)
Noon Saturday | CWU Soccer Field | Ellensburg, Washington
WATCH | LIVE STATS
MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team hits the road again this week, this time traveling to take on Northwest Nazarene on Thursday and Central Washington on Saturday.
The Wolves sit in the sixth spot in the conference – but is only two points behind Simon Fraser for that coveted fourth-and-final position in the GNAC Tournament.
2022 Standings
|CONF
|PTS
|OVERALL
|PCT
|MOLD
|AWAY
|NEUTRAL
|STREAK
|Western Washington
|7-0-1
|22
|8-1-3
|.792
|4-0-0
|4-1-2
|0-0-1
|Won 4
|Northwest Nazarene
|6-0-2
|20
|8-1-3
|.792
|6-0-1
|2-1-2
|0-0-0
|Won 2
|Seattle Pacific
|6-2-0
|18
|8-3-1
|.708
|6-1-0
|2-2-1
|0-0-0
|Won 2
|Simon Fraser
|2-4-2
|8
|3-5-4
|.417
|3-2-0
|0-2-4
|0-1-0
|Lost 1
|Saint Martin’s
|2-5-1
|7
|4-6-1
|.409
|3-3-1
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Lost 4
|Western Oregon
|1-4-3
|6
|4-4-4
|.500
|2-1-3
|2-4-1
|0-0-0
|Lost 2
|Central Washington
|1-5-2
|5
|2-7-3
|.292
|1-4-1
|1-3-2
|0-0-0
|Lost 2
|Montana State Billings
|1-6-1
|4
|1-9-3
|.192
|0-4-2
|1-5-1
|0-0-0
|Lost 4
WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS
WOU dropped a pair of games last week on the road, losing 2-0 at Simon Fraser on Thursday and 1-0 at Saint Martin’s on Saturday. The Wolves will be looking to get out of a scoring slump as they have been held scoreless in each of the last four games.
Chloe Smith, Savannah Taylor and Briana Kubli are tied for the team lead in points with five – each having two goals and an assist on the season. Leeci Snyder also has a pair of goals this season for the Wolves while Elizabeth Parker leads the team with three assists.
At keeper, Isabella Lopez got the start in Saturday’s game and gave up one goal while picking up three saves. On the season, she has a 0.93 GAA, a .750 save percentage and six saves on 20 shots faced. Olivia Holdenried has played and started 10 of the 12 games for the Wolves and has a 1.02 GAA, 0.818 save percentage and 45 saves on 125 shots faced.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS
The Nighthawks had a pair of dominant wins last week, beating MSU Billings 2-0 Thursday and defeating Central Washington 4-0 Saturday – both games at home.
Defense has led NNU as of late, not allowing a goal in its last six games. On the other side, Madison Grand leads the team in goals (7), points (14), shots (44) and shots on goal (21) while Ashley Parton isn’t far behind with six goals, one assists, 13 points, 19 shots and 14 on goal – including three game-winning goals. Sierra Sanchez and Magda Wronski each have a team-high three assists. At keeper, Alexis Montoya has allowed just seven goals in 11 games this season (0.65 GAA) and has a 0.833 save percentage with 35 saves while facing 91 shots.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS
The Wildcats dropped a pair of games on the road last week, losing at Seattle Pacific 3-1 Thursday and at NNU 4-0 Saturday.
Emily Darcy leads the team in scoring (7) and goals (3) while adding an assist. Jordan Bartlow also has multiple goals on the season with two. At keeper, Kassandra Jaggard has seen most of the time (854 of the team’s 1,080 minutes) and owns a 1.68 GAA, 0.754 save percentage and 49 saves on 148 shots faced.
RECENT HISTORY VERSUS NNU, CWU
The Wolves played to scoreless ties with both Northwest Nazarene and Central Washington at home earlier this season. WOU is looking for its first win against NNU since 2018 (have gone 0-3-4 against them since) while the Wolves are 3-0-1 against Central Washington over the last four contests.
WESTERN OREGON WOMEN’S SOCCER NOTES
The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team got off to its best start in program history at 3-0-1 – eclipsing the 2-0-2 start from 2013. With its win Sept. 15 against Saint Martin’s to go 4-0-1, its the first time a Wolves team has ever started a season without a loss through five games.
WOU RECEIVES FIRST NATIONAL TOP 10 RANKING …
The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team’s historic start to the 2022 season didn’t go unnoticed as the previously unranked Wolves shot up to No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Rankings released Sept. 6. The Wolves moved to No. 19 the following week and currently sit unranked in the national top 25.
WOLVES PICK UP ROAD WIN OVER RANKED FOE …
The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team had a tough challenge to start the season as it hit the road to take on No. 20 Sonomoa State – but came away with a 1-0 win August 25. Jenna Efraimson scored in the 10th minute and the defense – led by a stellar effort by Olivia Holdenried – did the rest. Holdenried had 14 saves and faced 34 shots to pick up the shutout.
HOLDENRIED NAMED GNAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR THE SECOND TIME
For the second time this season, Western Oregon goalkeeper Olivia Holdenried has been selected the GNAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 3. Holdenried, who won the Honor on Aug. 29 as well, was the last line of defense for a pair of shutouts for the Wolves – a pair of 0-0 draws against Central Washington and Northwest Nazarene. The sophomore had two saves and faced three shots in the tie against Central Washington on Thursday and then had three saves while facing 10 shots against Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.