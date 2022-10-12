Western Oregon Women’s soccer travels to face NNU, CWU this week

Western Oregon (4-4-4, 1-4-3)

at

Northwest Nazarene (8-1-3, 6-0-2)

6 p.m. Thursday | NNU Soccer Field | Nampa, Idaho

WATCH | LIVE STATS Western Oregon (4-2-4, 1-2-3)

at

Central Washington (2-7-3, 1-5-2)

Noon Saturday | CWU Soccer Field | Ellensburg, Washington

WATCH | LIVE STATS

MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team hits the road again this week, this time traveling to take on Northwest Nazarene on Thursday and Central Washington on Saturday.

The Wolves sit in the sixth spot in the conference – but is only two points behind Simon Fraser for that coveted fourth-and-final position in the GNAC Tournament.

2022 Standings

CONF PTS OVERALL PCT MOLD AWAY NEUTRAL STREAK Western Washington 7-0-1 22 8-1-3 .792 4-0-0 4-1-2 0-0-1 Won 4 Northwest Nazarene 6-0-2 20 8-1-3 .792 6-0-1 2-1-2 0-0-0 Won 2 Seattle Pacific 6-2-0 18 8-3-1 .708 6-1-0 2-2-1 0-0-0 Won 2 Simon Fraser 2-4-2 8 3-5-4 .417 3-2-0 0-2-4 0-1-0 Lost 1 Saint Martin’s 2-5-1 7 4-6-1 .409 3-3-1 1-2-0 0-1-0 Lost 4 Western Oregon 1-4-3 6 4-4-4 .500 2-1-3 2-4-1 0-0-0 Lost 2 Central Washington 1-5-2 5 2-7-3 .292 1-4-1 1-3-2 0-0-0 Lost 2 Montana State Billings 1-6-1 4 1-9-3 .192 0-4-2 1-5-1 0-0-0 Lost 4

WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

WOU dropped a pair of games last week on the road, losing 2-0 at Simon Fraser on Thursday and 1-0 at Saint Martin’s on Saturday. The Wolves will be looking to get out of a scoring slump as they have been held scoreless in each of the last four games.

Chloe Smith , Savannah Taylor and Briana Kubli are tied for the team lead in points with five – each having two goals and an assist on the season. Leeci Snyder also has a pair of goals this season for the Wolves while Elizabeth Parker leads the team with three assists.

At keeper, Isabella Lopez got the start in Saturday’s game and gave up one goal while picking up three saves. On the season, she has a 0.93 GAA, a .750 save percentage and six saves on 20 shots faced. Olivia Holdenried has played and started 10 of the 12 games for the Wolves and has a 1.02 GAA, 0.818 save percentage and 45 saves on 125 shots faced.

NORTHWEST NAZARENE HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Nighthawks had a pair of dominant wins last week, beating MSU Billings 2-0 Thursday and defeating Central Washington 4-0 Saturday – both games at home.

Defense has led NNU as of late, not allowing a goal in its last six games. On the other side, Madison Grand leads the team in goals (7), points (14), shots (44) and shots on goal (21) while Ashley Parton isn’t far behind with six goals, one assists, 13 points, 19 shots and 14 on goal – including three game-winning goals. Sierra Sanchez and Magda Wronski each have a team-high three assists. At keeper, Alexis Montoya has allowed just seven goals in 11 games this season (0.65 GAA) and has a 0.833 save percentage with 35 saves while facing 91 shots.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Wildcats dropped a pair of games on the road last week, losing at Seattle Pacific 3-1 Thursday and at NNU 4-0 Saturday.

Emily Darcy leads the team in scoring (7) and goals (3) while adding an assist. Jordan Bartlow also has multiple goals on the season with two. At keeper, Kassandra Jaggard has seen most of the time (854 of the team’s 1,080 minutes) and owns a 1.68 GAA, 0.754 save percentage and 49 saves on 148 shots faced.

RECENT HISTORY VERSUS NNU, CWU

The Wolves played to scoreless ties with both Northwest Nazarene and Central Washington at home earlier this season. WOU is looking for its first win against NNU since 2018 (have gone 0-3-4 against them since) while the Wolves are 3-0-1 against Central Washington over the last four contests.



WESTERN OREGON WOMEN’S SOCCER NOTES