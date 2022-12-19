Western Oregon Women’s basketball falls in the final seconds to CSU San Bernardino

Next Game: at Saint Martin’s University 12/31/2022 | 3 p.m December 31 (Sat) / 3 pm at Saint Martin’s University History

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Western Oregon Women’s basketball team rallied from aa seven-point deficit in the final three minutes to tie the game before CSU San Bernardino hit a game-winning shot with two seconds left to beat the Wolves 66-64 Sunday afternoon at Coussoulis Arena.

WOU (6-4 overall) trailed the Coyotes (7-4) 61-54 with 2:57 remaining in the game Efore an Erika Glenn A 3-pointer ignited a run for the Wolves. A WOU 3-pointer by Cali McClave with 1:25 remaining cut the CSUSB lead to 62-60 and the Wolves eventually tied the game at 64 after an Ana McClave Steal lead to a Princy Paaluhi-Caulk basket with 13 seconds left.

But the Coyotes scored with two seconds left to take the lead for good.

Cali McClave led the Wolves with 20 points, six steals (most steals in a game by a WOU player since Nov. 10, 2018), three rebounds and three assists while Kylee Arzner finished with 10 points and three rebounds. Paaluhi-Caulk filled the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals while Ana McClave had seven points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.

WOU is off until traveling to take on Saint Martin’s on Dec. 31.