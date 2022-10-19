Western Oregon men’s soccer travels to NNU Thursday, hosts Saint Martin’s Sunday

Western Oregon (1-9-2, 0-6-1)

at

Northwest Nazarene (9-2-2, 5-1-1)

6 p.m. Thursday | NNU Soccer Field | Nampa, Idaho

WATCH | LIVE STATS



Western Oregon (1-9-2, 0-6-1)

vs

Saint Martin’s (2-9-2, 2-4-1)

1 pm Sunday | WOU Soccer Field | Monmouth, Oregon

WATCH | LIVE STATS

MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Western Oregon men’s soccer team continues to play Thursday on the road at Northwest Nazarene and Sunday at home against Saint Martin’s.

WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATS

Western Oregon dropped a pair of 1-0 games last week, at home to No. 24 Western Washington on Thursday and at Simon Fraser on Saturday.

Alex Grignon leads the team in scoring with three goals and one assist while Abraham Villalobos is second on the team in scoring with two goals. Juan Suarez at keeper has played all but 69 minutes this season and has a 2.05 GAA with a 0.765 save percentage with 75 saves.

NORTHWEST NAZARENE HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Nighthawks moved their unbeaten streak to four as they tied Seattle Pacific 0-0 Thursday and defeated No. 24 Western Washington 2-0 Saturday.

Jake Levine leads the team in scoring with five goals and three assists while Sullivan Smith has four goals and Lukas Juodkunaitis has three goals and three assists. At keeper, Sawyer Price owns a 0.94 GAA with a 0.774 save percentage.

SAINT MARTIN’S HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Saints lost it’s lone game last week at home to Montana State Billings 2-0 on Saturday.

Ethan Jud leads the team in scoring with 13 points – six goals and one assist – while Diego Andrade has 10 points – four goals and two assists. Nick Mueller at goalkeeper owns a 2.19 GAA with a 0.690 save percentage in 739 minutes.



WESTERN OREGON MEN’S SOCCER NOTES

GAME 1, WIN 1 …

The Wolves opened their program history in impressive fashion – defeating a solid Hawaii Pacific team 1-0 on Aug. 26. The first goal in program history came from freshman Alex Grignon in the 74th minute to give WOU the lead for good.