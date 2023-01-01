Western Oregon men’s basketball holds off Simon Fraser, 79-67

Next Game: Saint Martin’s University 1/7/2023 | 4:15 p.m Jan. 07 (Sat) / 4:15 pm Saint Martin’s University History

MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Western Oregon men’s basketball team built a large first-half lead and held off a Simon Fraser charge to defeat the Red Leafs 79-67 Saturday at the New PE Building.

The Wolves (5-6 overall, 2-2 GNAC) led by as much as 18 points in the first half and held a 45-32 lead at the break on SFU (5-8, 0-3) thanks to shooting 60.6 percent from the field, including 5-for-9 from 3-point range.

But the Red Leafs didn’t go away as they cut it to a one possession game at 56-54 with 11:07 left in the game. WOU never allowed SFU to take the lead, however, as leading 66-65 with under four minutes left Jahville Collins drained a 3-pointer to make it a four-point game.

SFU wouldn’t get within a possession of the Wolves the rest of the game as WOU ended the game on a 13-2 run.

Five Wolves finished in double figures with Collins leading the way with 15 points. Cameron Benzel had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Yosani Clay had 13 points and five assists, freshman Carson Frincke had a career-high 13 points (all coming in the first half) and Joh Morrill Keeler had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks. While Qian Myers didn’t score, he finished with a team-high nine assists while adding six rebounds and three steals.

The Wolves play again at home next Saturday when they host Saint Martin’s at 4:15 pm