Western Oregon football drops season opener at Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — The Western Oregon football team dropped its season opener to Division-I Weber State 41-5 Thursday night at Stewart Stadium.
The Wolves (0-1) got on the board first when Anthony Mack Jr. blocked the Wildcats’ punt in their own end zone on the opening possession of the game to make it 2-0 early in the first.
But Weber State (1-0) scored 24 unanswered points to take a 24-2 lead at the half.
WOU had a strong opening drive to start the second half that led to a Daniel Cossette 34-yard field goal to make it 24-5, but the Wildcats ended the half with 17 unanswered points to pull away.
The Wolves were outgained 343-95 in total yardage while three turnovers and struggles in special teams play led to six of Weber State’s 14 drives starting in WOU territory.
Gannon Winker finished 15-for-33 for 129 yards and three interceptions. Thomas Wright was the team’s leading receiver with 80 yards on four catches.
Defensively, senior Jaylin Parnell finished with 10 tackles (seven solo), a sack and a pass Breakup while Isaiah Abraham added 10 tackles. Machiah Lee, Malcolm Liufau and Joey Sinclair had seven tackles apiece as well.
The Wolves return to action Sept. 10 (next Saturday) as they play their home opener against Lincoln University.