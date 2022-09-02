Western Oregon football drops season opener at Weber State

Next Game: Lincoln University CA 9/10/2022 | 1:05 p.m Sept. 10 (Sat) / 1:05 pm Lincoln University CA History

OGDEN, Utah — The Western Oregon football team dropped its season opener to Division-I Weber State 41-5 Thursday night at Stewart Stadium.

The Wolves (0-1) got on the board first when Anthony Mack Jr. blocked the Wildcats’ punt in their own end zone on the opening possession of the game to make it 2-0 early in the first.

But Weber State (1-0) scored 24 unanswered points to take a 24-2 lead at the half.

WOU had a strong opening drive to start the second half that led to a Daniel Cossette 34-yard field goal to make it 24-5, but the Wildcats ended the half with 17 unanswered points to pull away.

The Wolves were outgained 343-95 in total yardage while three turnovers and struggles in special teams play led to six of Weber State’s 14 drives starting in WOU territory.

Gannon Winker finished 15-for-33 for 129 yards and three interceptions. Thomas Wright was the team’s leading receiver with 80 yards on four catches.

Defensively, senior Jaylin Parnell finished with 10 tackles (seven solo), a sack and a pass Breakup while Isaiah Abraham added 10 tackles. Machiah Lee , Malcolm Liufau and Joey Sinclair had seven tackles apiece as well.

The Wolves return to action Sept. 10 (next Saturday) as they play their home opener against Lincoln University.