Western Michigan at Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction

The Minnesota Golden Gophers open their 2022-23 basketball season Tonight at 8pm against Western Michigan. We dive into everything involved with this game now in preparation for game one!

Game Information

Tip Off: 8:00pm central time (tonight)

TV: Big Ten Plus

Streaming Link: Watch

Audio: Listen

Radio: KTLK 1130 AM

Where: Williams Arena

The Storyline

What all Gopher fans want to know more about coming into tonight’s game is the health of the team. The good news is that Dawson Garcia is expected to play. Garcia played only 16 minutes of the Colorado State scrimmage and he sat out the St. Olaf exhibition, but he should be on the floor tonight. Jamison Battle is not expected to play tonight. That foot injury should keep him out another week at least. As for Braeden Carrington, his ankle injury has been stated as day to day. Based on the way the Gopher youngsters played in the exhibition I would not be surprised to see him sit one more game.

As for Western Michigan. The Broncos have a new head coach in Dwayne Stephens. Many of you will think… hmm.. where have I heard that name before? Dwayne Stephens has been on every hot board for coaching searches in the Midwest the last several years – including the Gophers – because of his experience as an Assistant at Michigan State. Stephens is now the head man for the Broncos. Stephens also has Jeff Rutter on his staff as an Assistant and Rutter is a name that Minnesota high school basketball people are well aware of because of his time at Iowa State, North Dakota State, and Drake.

Last year Western Michigan was terrible going 8-23 overall and 4-16 in the MAC. And that was with them winning four of their last six games! The good thing for WMU is that they are returning their leading scorer and their leading rebounder. WMU had an exhibition versus Kalamazoo College 82-59 but Coach Stephens must be playing some games here because not only is their NO box score on the WMU website for the game, the game summary does not mention one thing about who played well or who did was number wise. Even the WMU hoops twitter! They didn’t mention names on who did what in the exhibition, just scores!

The Numbers

When it comes to the size of the team, WMU is more long, agile, and active as opposed to big, strong, and physical. WMU has two guys at 6-foot-9, two at 6-foot-8, and two at 6-foot-7 with all of these players ranging between 195 pounds and 230 pounds. Freshman Max Burton is the biggest player on the roster at 6-foot-9, 230 pounds.

We have nothing to look at from last week BUT we do know that WMU brings back nearly 65 percent of its scoring from a year ago, led by the MAC’s top scorer from last season, 6’1 senior guard Lamar Norman. Lamar averaged 19.8 points per game last season. Norman averaged 21 points a game in MAC games last year. In addition, the 6-foot-7 195-pound junior Markeese Hastings Returns to WMU after grabbing 8.8 rebounds a game last year. Hastings averaged nine points a game last year as well.

A season ago, WMU was 275th in the Nation in turnovers last year with 425 turnovers to 319 assists. They were a 33 percent three point shooting team last year although Norman made 37.3 percent of his threes. That said, three of the four guys at WMU that made more than a third of their Threes have graduated. WMU allowed teams to shoot 46 percent from the floor a year ago and they were a minus three on the glass on average.

The Match-Ups

Lamar Norman and B. Artis White (a 5’10 junior that started 19 games last season) should be the WMU starting backcourt tonight, I think! They were the starters last year and they return to the line-up this season. That would put Talon Cooper on one of the players and likely Jaden Henley is the other. White seems like he would be the ball handler but either way, Norman is going to be a really nice test for Minnesota. Why? The biggest concern many of us have – after depth – is the Minnesota backcourt defensively. Can Cooper handle a scorer like Lamar Norman? Can Henley? Will the Gophers throw several guys at Norman individually? It’s the biggest thing I will be watching this evening because Norman is the top returning scorer in the MAC and the Gophers need to slow him down in game one.

As for Minnesota’s top scorer, that will be Dawson Garcia at 6-foot-11 and 235 pounds. WMU does not seem to have any match-up for Dawson physically so I expect Garcia to have chances to score inside and out in ways that he will have a big advantage. The biggest WMU player is a true freshman and some of the returning Veterans will be 3-4 inches shorter and 30 pounds smaller than Dawson. This should be a dominant game for Garcia.

Then you have Hastings, the active WMU player. This is the type of Offensive rebounder that has given Minnesota fits. This will be a job for Garcia, Pharrell Payne, Josh Ola-Josephand maybe more importantly Treyton Thompson. Treyton had nine boards in 24 minutes against St. Olaf and his activity – plus size (both in height and weight) – should make him a good fit to slow down the activity of Hastings.

And Tonight we will see how much better Ola-Joseph, Henley, Payne, and maybe Kady Betts are against a low major team than they were against a good D3 team.

Prediction

Yes D1 vs D3 is a major difference BUT Western Michigan is playing for a brand new Coach coming off a horrible year. St. Olaf while of course smaller and not as athletic, was a Veteran team that ran their stuff well for a Veteran coach. With WMU likely playing a new style of basketball and having to replace a couple starters you have to believe they are going to be breaking in a lot of new items. With Dawson Garcia returning I think Minnesota can have a similar game flow Tonight that they had against St. Olaf.

Minnesota 77 Western Michigan 63