Western Mass. artists preparing for studio showcase event

FLORENCE, Mass. – Local artists Cindy Chandler-Guy and Arch MacInnes are preparing their art gallery for the Brushworks Arts and Industry 30th annual Open Studios and Holiday Sale.

The event will feature over 40 artists and craftspeople both with art studios inside the mill building out of Florence as well as pop-up artists from outside the facility.

On Thursday, Chandler-Guy and MacInnes were preparing a few of their special Monotype paintings to add to their gallery this coming weekend.

“A Monotype is a one of a kind original because you’re using an Acrylic plate that you ink and can pattern,” Chandler-Guy said. “But each time you run it through the press, you have to take the ink off and start again so each one is like an original painting.”

Chandler-Guy and MacInness have been creating their Collage prints out of the same studio space at the Brushworks Arts and Industry for years and have been regular attendees at the Open Studios event. They said the events are very important for artists because they don’t usually have many opportunities to showcase their art on a large scale and connect in person with their audience.

“Unless you’re either having a show and you’re there at the reception, you don’t get to meet the people who really end up seeing and buying and appreciating your art,” Chandler-Guy said. “So this is a wonderful interface between the community and the arts, the artists in general and us specifically.”

The Open Studios and Holiday Sale will run Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 from 10 am to 5 pm at the Brushworks Arts and Industry Building in Florence. Admission is free and open to the public.