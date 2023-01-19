Western Kentucky v Louisiana Tech: Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Louisiana Tech is trying to avoid losing a third game in a row at home Tonight as it is set to take on Western Kentucky. The Bulldogs are 6-2 at home as they try to get back to .500 in conference play. The Hilltoppers are up to the challenge with one more win than the Bulldogs and a winning record on the road. Both of these teams have the same 3-4 conference record and are only separated by one game in the standings. This game at the very least should be close on paper. Western Kentucky is coming off a loss in its last game, but they can be somewhat forgiven for that. The Hilltoppers squared off against No. 24 Florida Atlantic 76-62. The Owls are 17-1 overall and sit atop of C-USA.

.

