Western Kentucky v Florida Atlantic: Stream Women’s Volleyball Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Western Kentucky (23-2) is ranked No. 22 in the AVCA Coaches poll and takes a 12-match winning streak to Boca Raton on Friday night when it squares off with Florida Atlantic (13-10) at Abessinio Court at FAU Arena. The Owls have lost three straight games and four of their last five. The Hilltoppers are 11-0 in Conference USA play, a half-game up on Rice, while Florida Atlantic is tied for eighth in the 11-team conference with a 3-8 record. WKU hasn’t lost since Sept. 16, when it was swept at home by Texas A&M out of the Southeastern Conference. Its only other loss was on Aug. 31, when it fell to Louisville, currently ranked fifth in the nation.

Match Date: Nov. 4, 2022

Match Time: 7 pm ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Hilltoppers last played on Saturday, sweeping Louisiana Tech at home 25-13, 25-12, 25-14. Paige Briggs had 12 kills, while Lauren Matthews added 11 to go with four blocks. Katie Isenbarger put up six blocks and Abby Schaefer made eight digs.

Florida Atlantic lost in five sets at Middle Tennessee on Sunday. The Owls went down 19-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23 and 11-15. Katelynn Robine notched 18 kills, Camryn Vogler dug 16 balls and Alicia Hearn and Valeria Rosado had four blocks each.

Western Kentucky has gone to the last three NCAA tournaments while FAU last reached the tourney in 1999. The Hilltoppers have never lost to the Owls, going 29-0 since their first meeting in 2001. The last four losses have been sweeps, including the most recent meeting in Boca Raton on Oct. 22, 2021.

