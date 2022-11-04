Western Kentucky v Florida Atlantic: Stream Women’s Volleyball Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Western Kentucky (23-2) is ranked No. 22 in the AVCA Coaches poll and takes a 12-match winning streak to Boca Raton on Friday night when it squares off with Florida Atlantic (13-10) at Abessinio Court at FAU Arena. The Owls have lost three straight games and four of their last five. The Hilltoppers are 11-0 in Conference USA play, a half-game up on Rice, while Florida Atlantic is tied for eighth in the 11-team conference with a 3-8 record. WKU hasn’t lost since Sept. 16, when it was swept at home by Texas A&M out of the Southeastern Conference. Its only other loss was on Aug. 31, when it fell to Louisville, currently ranked fifth in the nation.

