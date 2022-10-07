Western Kentucky University Athletics

WKU Soccer wraps its road swing on Friday at FIU. The match is set for a 6 pm (CT) start.

Game Info

WKU (4-5-3, 1-2-1 C-USA) at FIU (2-5-3, 0-2-3 C-USA)

Friday, Oct. 7 | 6 p.m. (CT)

Miami, Fla. | FIU Soccer Stadium

Watch: CUSA TV | Live Stats

WKU Notes

The Lady Toppers were last in action on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Middle Tennessee. The match ended in a 1-1 tie behind a first half goal from Kayla Meyer .

. WKU has scored 11 total goals so far this season, coming from eight different goal scorers. Kayla Meyer leads the team with three and Lily Drum has two on the season. Katie Erwin , Brooke Sleeve , Anna Isger , Avery Christopher , Kendall King and Seaich have all also found the back of the net. Erwin leads the team with three assists on the season while Meyer, Rummo, Seaich, Ansley Cate and Olivia Kucharyski each have one.

Goalkeeper Alexis Bach has the second best goals against average in the league at 0.78 goals allowed per game. Her four clean sheets are tied for the third most in the conference. Her 76.3 save percentage is second best in C-USA.

Series History

WKU and FIU have played 21 times in series history. The Lady Toppers are 13-5-3 all-time against the Panthers, but the series is tied in matches played in Miami at 4-4-1.

The two teams last played on Oct. 15, 2021 in Miami and the Lady Toppers came away with a 3-2 win in overtime. Katie Erwin and Brooke Sleeve each had goals in the match, including Sleeva’s Golden Goal in overtime to win it.

FIU Notes

The Panthers have three ties in C-USA play. Those draws came against UTEP, UTSA and Louisiana Tech. FIU has dropped matches to Rice and UAB.

Nikole Solis leads FIU in goals with five on the season. The Panthers have six total goal scorers so far this year.

Ithaisa Vinoly is the starting goalkeeper for the Panthers. She owns a 1.59 goals against average this season.

Up Next

The Lady Toppers return home next week to host Florida Atlantic (Thursday, Oct. 13) and UAB (Sunday, Oct. 16).

How to follow the Lady Toppers: For complete information on WKU Lady Topper Soccer, visit WKUSports.com or follow the program via social media @WKU_Soccer on Twitter and Instagram.