MACOMB — A vision for a center for the Performing arts at Western Illinois University is coming true after 50 years, with the commitment of $119 million for construction.

State and local officials announced the funding Friday for the Center for Performing Arts at Western Illinois University. It will support university programs and cultural and performing arts events for the city and western Illinois.

The 100,000-square-foot building will include classrooms, offices, practice rooms and studios. There will be an 850-seat theater and a smaller performance space for campus productions. Construction is expected to begin this year. It has been envisioned since about 1974, but funding was never provided. State Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, said the center will serve not only as a performance space but as an economic engine for the region. “This project has been a long time coming and I am thrilled that it is finally coming to fruition,” she said. State Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said the funding reflects the dedication of a number of government officials, local leaders and citizens. “It will be worth the wait,” Tracy said. “The new state-of-the art facilities will enhance Performing arts education programs and studies in all academic disciplines, as well as boost entertainment and educational opportunities for the Residents of west-central Illinois and beyond.”